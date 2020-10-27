Proposed mega-warehouse in Stafford raises concerns about traffic

A large warehouse complex proposed near the Stafford Regional Airport is raising concerns about the impact on traffic around the Centreport Parkway interchange of Interstate 95.
On Nov. 4, Stafford County supervisors will again consider rezoning and amending proposed proffers to allow four large warehouses to be built on 178 wooded acres on the north side of Centreport Parkway about a half-mile northeast of Mountain View Road.
Supervisors were scheduled to vote on the matter Oct. 20, but questions raised by Supervisor Gary Snellings about transportation and a long-forgotten Civil War site led to a two-week deferral.
Mike Zuraf, principal planner for the county, told supervisors the proposed 3.9 million-square-foot Stafford Enterprise and Logistics Center could add over 7,000 trucks each day to the Centreport Parkway interchange leading to and from the airport. Other businesses already approved to be built in the parkway corridor could bring that number to more than 13,000 vehicles a day.
“This interchange is horribly designed for this kind of stuff,” said Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer.
Centreport Parkway opened to traffic on Dec. 22, 2005, at a cost of $60 million. The opening was delayed by 18 months because unstable soil required a ramp to be rebuilt.
“It just scares me to think of what this is going to look like, five or 10 years from now with all that truck traffic, and how that’s going to affect the people who come down Mountain View Road,” said Dudenhefer.
A traffic study concluded that several future roadway safety improvements would need to be phased in during the development, which were proffered by the builder, Fairfax-based Peterson Cos.
Some upgrades include improving intersections, widening and addressing ramps leading to Interstate 95 and adding turn lanes in several locations. A new traffic signal is also proposed at the intersection of Centreport Parkway and Mountain View Road.
During an Oct. 20 public hearing on the project, David Beiler, who served as a county supervisor in the early 2000s, said the proffers offered by Peterson for the new project “seem light,” and said the aging parkway is already deficient in several areas.
“I complained about it from the beginning. Originally, it didn’t even have a turn lane on U.S. 1. It has very short ramps … short merge lanes,” said Beiler. “One reason is it comes up against the creek there and they didn’t want to widen the bridge. That was too much money.”
Local Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said agency officials reviewed the site grading plans and traffic impact and provided feedback to Stafford officials as part of the development process.
“VDOT has the authority to require improvements at a development’s connection onto state-maintained roadways,” Hannon wrote in an email.
Peterson Cos. President Taylor Chess did not name any companies that might use the warehouse space, but told supervisors the project could ultimately be “distribution, data [center], innovation or manufacturing.”
“We’re looking at all those opportunities,” he told the board.
Chess did not respond to phone calls or emails from The Free Lance–Star seeking further information.
Stafford offers a nearly nonexistent Merchants Capital Tax rate of $.0001 per $100 of assessed value for wholesale distribution warehouses over 100,000 square feet and retailers with over 200,000 square feet.
“Stafford is the only locality in the region and the largest county in the state to have the Merchants Capital Tax,” Commission of the Revenue Scott Mayauski wrote in an email. “This tax was inhibiting our ability to attract online e-commerce distributors and retailers. [Supervisors] took advantage of this tax change to lower the Merchants Capital Tax rate in this new category to zero in order to attract this emerging market sector.”
Beiler told supervisors that when he first became a supervisor, some thought the ultimate intent of building a regional airport was to turn it into a freight hub. He suggested the proposed warehouse might be paving the way for that purpose, with adverse effects on the community.
“Making this a freight hub is going to bring in jobs, low-end jobs, that generate low-end housing that does not pay for itself,” said Beiler. “It’s going to generate lots of noisy, polluting jets and polluting trucks.”
But Jonelle Cameron, an attorney with the law firm representing Peterson Cos., said an 8,000-foot-airport runway is required for air freight operations, and Stafford’s airport comes up short. The regional airport is extending its runway, but it adds only another 1,000 feet to the existing 5,000-foot stretch.
“The runway for Stafford County is not long enough for that to be possible, so we don’t think that will come to fruition at any time, and especially not because of this project,” said Cameron.
Another issue that spurred interest among supervisors was a historical Civil War site located on the property.
Supervisor Gary Snellings, who grew up close to the proposed site of the new warehouse, said Buzzard’s Roost, an outcropping of rocks located in the woods, bears graffiti carved by U.S. troops from the Army of the Potomac, which occupied much of Stafford from late 1862 until early 1863.
Zuraf, the county planner, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will review the plans for the site and consult with the state historic preservation officer as part of the permitting process.
