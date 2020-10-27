Proposed mega-warehouse in Stafford raises concerns about traffic

“Making this a freight hub is going to bring in jobs, low-end jobs, that generate low-end housing that does not pay for itself,” said Beiler. “It’s going to generate lots of noisy, polluting jets and polluting trucks.”

But Jonelle Cameron, an attorney with the law firm representing Peterson Cos., said an 8,000-foot-airport runway is required for air freight operations, and Stafford’s airport comes up short. The regional airport is extending its runway, but it adds only another 1,000 feet to the existing 5,000-foot stretch.

“The runway for Stafford County is not long enough for that to be possible, so we don’t think that will come to fruition at any time, and especially not because of this project,” said Cameron.

Another issue that spurred interest among supervisors was a historical Civil War site located on the property.

Supervisor Gary Snellings, who grew up close to the proposed site of the new warehouse, said Buzzard’s Roost, an outcropping of rocks located in the woods, bears graffiti carved by U.S. troops from the Army of the Potomac, which occupied much of Stafford from late 1862 until early 1863.

Zuraf, the county planner, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will review the plans for the site and consult with the state historic preservation officer as part of the permitting process.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.