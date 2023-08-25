Fredericksburg’s homeless services providers have a plan to “functionally end” chronic homelessness in the city with two projects that together would provide permanent supportive housing to 130 individuals.

Representatives from the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care, Micah Ecumenical Ministries and Virginia Supportive Housing updated Fredericksburg City Council on plans for the two projects at a work session Tuesday evening.

Council in June 2023 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Micah, the CoC, Mary Washington Healthcare and Virginia Supportive Housing, agreeing to partner to create permanent supportive housing options for the chronically homeless.

The proposed projects are Micah’s “Jeremiah Community,” a neighborhood of 50 small homes, and an 80-unit studio apartment building constructed by Virginia Supportive Housing.

Both would be located on a parcel of land in the Bragg Hill area of Fredericksburg, behind the Bragg Hill Family Life Center and the Sunshine Ballpark, which Micah Ministries has under contract.

Both neighborhoods would have on-site voluntary supportive services — such as counseling, health care and job coaching — as well as community-building amenities such as a market, garden and workshops.

Chronic homelessness is a specific term used by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and regional CoCs to refer to individuals with one or more disabilities who have been homeless for at least 12 months or on at least four separate occasions in the last three years.

Shelter options for this population are limited, said Samantha Shoukas, housing and community health program director for the George Washington Regional Commission, which administers the regional CoC — the coalition of organizations that provides services to the homeless community.

The CoC conducts a HUD-mandated point in time count of the homeless population every January. Last July, the organization started conducting a summer point in time count as well.

The results of both summer point in time counts show that unsheltered homelessness spikes up during the summer months, when Micah’s cold weather shelter is closed.

In July 2022, the count found 62 people living unsheltered, and in July of this year, there were 65. This is up from 33 people who were living unsheltered at the time of the winter 2023 point in time count.

The majority of the area’s unsheltered homeless have one or more disabilities, Shoukas said. These and other barriers may make them ineligible for traditional congregate emergency shelters — or these shelters may not be able to meet their needs.

The CoC was able to house many chronically homeless individuals or put them up in hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic using emergency federal funding, Shoukas said, but this funding will not be returning.

Another difficulty is that current housing sites operated by Micah are scattered throughout the city and case managers spend the majority of their time driving to the different sites, Shoukas said.

It costs the public more money to manage the chronically homeless population on the street than it does to provide them with permanent supportive housing, she said.

According to estimates provided by the CoC, one night in a hospital bed costs the community $1,471. One night in a psychiatric ward costs $781 and one night in jail costs $68.

Interactions with law enforcement cost an estimated $30 per hour. Not included in the estimates were the cost of interactions with the courts, parks and recreation, the library and city staff.

The two projects currently being proposed will save the taxpayer money and “functionally end chronic homelessness,” Shoukas said.

Meghann Cotter, executive director of Micah Ministries, told Council that the estimated cost of building Jeremiah Community is $16 million, which the organization plans to raise mostly through private donations and tax credits through the New Markets Tax Credit program.

Individuals and community groups have so far pledged to sponsor the construction of 38 of the 50 small houses at $60,000 each, Cotter said. Micah’s goal is to raise an additional $5 million from private sources.

Virginia Supportive Housing’s project, which is modeled on communities it has already developed, such as The Crossings in Charlottesville, will cost an estimated $23 million.

This estimate is based on previous developments, said Julie Anderson, director of real estate development for VSH.

The organization plans to fund its Fredericksburg project using a combination of low-income housing tax credits, federal home loans, loans from Virginia Housing and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, state and national housing trust funds, and contributions from local governments.

Anderson said VSH would “tailor the request for local funds so as not to exceed available funds and to meet the funding needs of the development.”

Next on the timeline is for the organizations to apply for a rezoning of the Bragg Hill property to Planned Development-Residential, which Shoukas said they hope to do this fall.

Shoukas and Cotter said they plan to hold multiple conversations about the project with homeowners and renters who currently live in the neighborhood.

The goal is to hold “60 to 100” conversations with community members by the end of the summer.

Cotter said a major benefit of building the permanent supportive housing projects in Bragg Hill is that they will bring in services that can benefit the entire neighborhood, which she said has long been disenfranchised.

Council members said Tuesday that they are supportive of the projects. They also noted that there is a growing sense of discomfort among downtown businesses and homeowners with the current downtown homeless population.

“My sense is there is a lot of frustration,” councilor Tim Duffy said.

Councilor Matt Kelly said the city has “an obligation to public safety” as well as to the homeless community.

Shoukas said the George Washington Regional Commission will be hiring a street outreach position to assist with interactions between downtown businesses and residents and homeless neighbors.

In addition, the CoC is planning to host discussions with Fredericksburg Main Street and the Central Rappahannock Regional Library about “challenges with unhoused neighbors.”

As another short-term solution, Micah is preparing to opening Hesed House, a renovated 14-room hotel at 1901 Augustine Ave., which will provide short-term accommodation for unsheltered homeless individuals.

There will be a dedication of Hesed House on Sept. 10 from noon to 2 p.m.