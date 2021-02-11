Proposed Spotsylvania budget keeps real estate, personal property tax rates flat

Petrovitch’s proposal includes several million in funding for public safety and county employee raises approved last year. The budget also allots $3.4 million to hire new employees in a range of departments.

There are budget items related to the pandemic, including $2.25 million for small-business tax breaks and $5.2 million in transportation funds to replenish cuts last year.

Some of the bigger capital improvement projects include $5.7 million in transportation projects related to the Veterans Administration center coming to the county; $5.1 million for school technology; $4.9 million for landfill and convenience center improvements; $4.1 million for new school buses; $3.7 million for improvements around the Massaponax exit off Interstate 95.

The recommended allocation for the school system, the county’s largest expense, would increase from $300 million to $306.3 million.

New taxes proposed by Petrovitch would bring in an estimated $3.45 million of revenue. His budget calls for a new cigarette tax of 30 cents per pack, and increases the transient occupancy tax from 2 percent to 7 percent. A higher meals tax would bring in an estimated $2.55 million.