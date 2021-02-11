Proposed Spotsylvania budget keeps real estate, personal property tax rates flat

Spotsylvania has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and is in good economic shape, according to County Administrator Ed Petrovitch, who presented the fiscal 2022 budget to the Board of Supervisors this week.
The county fared well with meals tax and sales tax revenue during the pandemic, its bond ratings improved and the unemployment rate is improving, Petrovitch told the board.
He added that all fire and rescue stations are fully staffed and all schools have security officers, saying county residents are getting a good deal, especially with tax rates lower than many surrounding counties.
Still, Petrovitch noted there are no new initiatives in his recommended budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
“It’s another tight year, frankly,” Petrovitch said.
The total proposed fiscal year 2022 operating budget is $532.5 million, up 4 percent from the current fiscal year. General fund expenditures—$160 million—represents a 7.3 increase over fiscal year 2021. The proposed capital improvement projects budget—$66.6 million—represents a 18.4 percent increase.
The recommended budget would keep the personal property tax rate at $6.55 per $100 assessed value, and the real estate tax rate of 80.94 cents per $100 of assessed value would remain the same as fiscal year 2021.
Petrovitch’s proposal includes several million in funding for public safety and county employee raises approved last year. The budget also allots $3.4 million to hire new employees in a range of departments.
There are budget items related to the pandemic, including $2.25 million for small-business tax breaks and $5.2 million in transportation funds to replenish cuts last year.
Some of the bigger capital improvement projects include $5.7 million in transportation projects related to the Veterans Administration center coming to the county; $5.1 million for school technology; $4.9 million for landfill and convenience center improvements; $4.1 million for new school buses; $3.7 million for improvements around the Massaponax exit off Interstate 95.
The recommended allocation for the school system, the county’s largest expense, would increase from $300 million to $306.3 million.
New taxes proposed by Petrovitch would bring in an estimated $3.45 million of revenue. His budget calls for a new cigarette tax of 30 cents per pack, and increases the transient occupancy tax from 2 percent to 7 percent. A higher meals tax would bring in an estimated $2.55 million.
Supervisor Chris Yakabouski noted the costs related to actions taken by the board last year, such as unplanned raises for county employees, saying the board should stop making mid-year funding shifts because the costs have to be covered later. That approach keeps the county in a cycle of just keeping up with expenses every year.
Supervisors Gary Skinner and Deborah Frazier said the county should do more to increase funding for the school system, both to handle COVID-19-related expenses and to increase pay for staff.
Board Chairman Kevin Marshall noted the state approved a minimum wage increase to $11 an hour, saying it will have a “trickle-down” effect on local residents’ cost of living.
“The value of the dollar is not what it used to be,” he said.
Prior to approving the budget, the board will hold work sessions and a public hearing, scheduled for March 30.
