Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw’s house was the site of a small demonstration Thursday evening.
A group of about 20 protesters were on the sidewalk and street in front of her Fauquier Street home, shouting familiar Black Lives Matter chants and some making disparaging remarks about the mayor. Among other things, they repeatedly called the mayor a liar and linked her in chants to the Ku Klux Klan.
“Greenlaw is a liar. She should be fired,” protesters shouted at through a bullhorn.
Groups of protesters of various sizes have been marching in Fredericksburg against police brutality and racial discrimination almost every day since May 31. They say they want major changes in how the police department functions and want a large part, if not all, of the money that goes to the police budget funneled elsewhere.
Most of the marches have occurred in the downtown area of the city and have featured continual movement. But on at least two occasions this week, protesters stayed put in front of a city official’s home for well over an hour as they expressed their frustrations.
On Wednesday night, the protest site was City Manager Tim Baroody’s home on Hawke Street. Baroody and his children were not home, but his wife was inside during the protest. Greenlaw was home Thursday and said there had been two prior protest activities at her residence.
In addition, spray-painted drawings of a closed fist have been placed in front of the homes of Greenlaw, Baroody and three members of City Council.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said police have received multiple complaints about the protests and the spray-painted fists. She said the complaints are being investigated.
Meanwhile, City Council has scheduled a special meeting Monday to address the latest protests. City attorney Kathleen Dooley has been asked to offer advice on the best way to respond.
“[City Council] works diligently to address all concerns of all citizens,” Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. said in a news release. “While respecting everyone’s freedom of speech, we also will endeavor to preserve peace at the safe haven that we each call our home.”
Asked Thursday about the change in tactics, protesters said they don’t believe that city officials are taking their concerns seriously.
“The goal is for them to hear us,” Lanaisha Foreman said Thursday. “The mayor and the city don’t listen to us, and we’re trying to make sure that they do.”
Wesley Burton said the mayor “has done a lot of things the wrong way.” He said he was especially annoyed to see Greenlaw at the recent “Back the Blue” rally in support of police in the city after telling protesters she couldn’t be with them because of health concerns.
Protesters said they are upset with Baroody and want him fired because they believe he authorized the tear gas and other non-lethal weaponry that was used against them on May 31 near the city police station. They also blame him for the curfew in early June that resulted in charges against about 50 protesters.
That resulted in chants this week such as “we the people know. Let the 50 go,” and “tear gas is a war crime. Tear gassers should do time.”
The protesters, who consist of multiple groups such as The Melanin Cooperative, Leaders for Peace and Fxbg Activists, Allies and Change, said Thursday they weren’t sure how long they would continue taking their messages to the front doors of city leaders.
In the news release issued Friday, city public information officer Sonja Cantu wrote that targeting specific residences for protest activities “crosses a well-established line.” The release also claims that one of the protest groups, Black Lives Matter Fredericksburg, does not support the tactics employed this week.
