Protesters disagree with police report, demonstrate downtown

A group of about 30 protesters took to the streets Monday in downtown Fredericksburg to express their disdain for a police report that largely justified the way police responded during protests in late May and early June.

City police Chief Brian Layton released a report Thursday that explained the city’s use of gas and rubber projectiles against a crowd of about 300 people on May 31. The report said the decision stemmed from multiple violations of law and acts of vandalism, along with the repeated ignoring of commands to disperse.

Protesters Monday continued to insist that the use of force was unnecessary and left many of them traumatized. They also claimed that many of the vandalism events listed in the report never happened.

“It’s very clear that they left out a number of details that would have shown [the police] in a bad light,” said Cameron Coates, one of the protesters. “We wanted them to take accountability, and they did everything but that.”

Laneisha Foreman called the report “useless.” She said she was among the protesters May 31 and didn’t see any of the things mentioned in the report. “That report was just a way for them to cover themselves,” Foreman said. “They’re not thinking about how they traumatized us.”