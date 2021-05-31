Protesters gather in Fredericksburg to remember police response from a year ago

When members of the FXBG Freedom Initiative decided to protest on Memorial Day, a message circulated on social media stating it was an inappropriate time to hold a demonstration as those who died in service to the nation were being honored.
But for a group of approximately 50 that took to the streets in downtown Fredericksburg before marching to the city police department on Cowan Boulevard on Monday, there was no better time to draw attention to what they consider an injustice: the one-year remembrance of an incident in which many were teargassed last May 31 in the city.
“Don’t ever feel like protesting on Memorial Day is disrespectful,” said a demonstrator who identified herself only as T.K., “because that’s what those servicemen and women died for.”
The protest started at Hurkamp Park before members marched downtown, back around to William Street, down College Avenue and across U.S. 1 to Cowan Boulevard.
There was a minimal police presence, but one woman received a citation for walking in the street near the intersection of College Avenue and William Street.
“I don’t think it is a big deal that they’re not here,” protester Eddie Banks said of the city police. “I think it is a show of faith that they know we’re going to be peaceful just as we were last year when they had no reason to teargas us.”
That incident was the primary focus of the demonstrations Monday, as the group also chanted the familiar names of people who died at the hands of police or in police custody such as Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland and Michael Brown.
Banks recalled three locations where local protesters were teargassed last year: City Hall, near Goolrick’s Pharmacy and on Cowan Boulevard.
“Everybody knows where Goolrick’s is,” Banks said. “Some people now will forever remember Goolrick’s as the place they could not see. They were indiscriminately attacking all of us. They committed war on their own people and didn’t hold themselves accountable.”
The Fredericksburg Police Department cleared itself of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation of the incidents that took place from May 31 through June 2, 2020.
But city officials directed the Police Executive Research Forum to conduct an independent inquiry. That investigation found there wasn’t sufficient warning in two of the teargassing incidents, including use of the chemical within nine seconds of giving a warning at City Hall.
The PERF report also criticized the city police department for carrying patrol rifles against department policy, as well as other concerns.
Banks and nine other protesters are plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit against Fredericksburg, Stafford County, numerous officials and law enforcement officers alleging a violation of their constitutional rights.
More than 50 protesters were cited for violation of curfew during the protests. Most of those charged were eventually acquitted or agreed to perform community service in exchange for the charges being expunged.
Protester Charles Cooper told his fellow demonstrators they deserve an apology from the police department that they never got.
“I appreciate every last one of you for everything you do,” Cooper said. “Even if they don’t tell you what they did was wrong—and you’re valid, you are valid. Your feelings are nothing to be ashamed about, nothing to apologize about and nothing to cover up.”
A small group of counter-protesters challenged the group at Hurkamp Park before they walked away. A Jeep with two counter-protesters followed the marchers to the police department and one woman challenged them from her car before screaming ensued and she drove off.
Demonstrators sat on a memorial dedicated to fallen city police officers and placed a skateboard against it that read BLM (Black Lives Matter) and ACAB (a derogatory chant about police officers).
Every protester said a few words about their experience either during the protest movement last year or since that time.
One woman said she still metaphorically feels the teargas clinging to her skin and in her eyes. She said she’s never been as scared as she was at that time.
T.K. recalled seeing teargas dispersed in alleyways downtown as people ran from police officers in fear.
Wesley Burton said some of his friends “can’t step foot in downtown without freaking out,” and that one longtime city resident moved a week after the incidents and doesn’t want to return.
“It’s been terrible,” Banks said. “I can’t sleep at night. Every day I think about people screaming in the streets like I went to war .... Then they blamed the victims instead of blaming themselves.”
