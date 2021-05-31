Protesters gather in Fredericksburg to remember police response from a year ago

More than 50 protesters were cited for violation of curfew during the protests. Most of those charged were eventually acquitted or agreed to perform community service in exchange for the charges being expunged.

Protester Charles Cooper told his fellow demonstrators they deserve an apology from the police department that they never got.

“I appreciate every last one of you for everything you do,” Cooper said. “Even if they don’t tell you what they did was wrong—and you’re valid, you are valid. Your feelings are nothing to be ashamed about, nothing to apologize about and nothing to cover up.”

A small group of counter-protesters challenged the group at Hurkamp Park before they walked away. A Jeep with two counter-protesters followed the marchers to the police department and one woman challenged them from her car before screaming ensued and she drove off.

Demonstrators sat on a memorial dedicated to fallen city police officers and placed a skateboard against it that read BLM (Black Lives Matter) and ACAB (a derogatory chant about police officers).

Every protester said a few words about their experience either during the protest movement last year or since that time.