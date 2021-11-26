Protesters reach settlement with Fredericksburg and Stafford

The PERF report recommended 66 changes to the Fredericksburg Police Department’s policy for handling mass demonstrations and 64 of them were adopted by Chief Brian Layton and his staff.

The report noted that Fredericksburg officers used chemical agents near police headquarters on Cowan Boulevard shortly after 8:30 p.m. May 31 and near the city courthouse downtown later that same night. The second incident occurred nine seconds after a dispersal warning was announced. Stafford deputies used tear gas on protesters June 1 on the Falmouth Bridge.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are listed as Banks, Ryan Brown, Lanaisha Foreman, Taylor Johns, Tyus Jones, Victoria Lough, Alexy Maratellos, Angelina Marsella and Julian Stebbins-Sharpless. There were initially 10 plaintiffs, but Chanise Jackson isn’t listed on the most recent online court filings after she was previously mentioned.

The defendants were Layton, Fredericksburg Police Lt. Crystal Hill, City Manager Tim Baroody, the City of Fredericksburg, Stafford Sheriff David Decatur, Stafford County and numerous John Doe officers.

Online records show that on Nov. 12 a stipulation of dismissal was filed for several defendants.

Another stipulation of dismissal regarding the remaining defendants must be filed by Dec. 6.

A pretrial conference scheduled for June 1, jury selection on June 17 and the beginning of the jury trial four days later have been canceled. The orders were signed by District Judge Robert Payne.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.