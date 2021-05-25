Public has mixed reaction to outside review of Fredericksburg police protest response

Fredericksburg officials have released the results of a public survey evaluating the Police Executive Research Forum’s report of the city police department’s handling of protests last May 31 through June 2.
The survey has a wide range of responses.
Some believe the PERF report was fair and balanced. Others said it unfairly targeted police and didn’t mention protesters breaking laws.
Respondents also questioned if enough is being done to hold police officers and city officials accountable for decisions made that led PERF to criticize the use of chemical agents on protesters on two separate occasions.
The survey response was part of a packet presented to City Council at its recent bi-annual off-site planning meeting. Fredericksburg Public Information Officer Sonja Cantu said the results will be considered in formulation of the city’s next steps in its racial equity initiative. Results can be found on fredericksburgva.gov.
Fredericksburg officials hired the Washington, D.C.-based PERF to do an independent review of the city’s response to the demonstrations. The PERF research team visited Fredericksburg from Aug. 24-27 to conduct a series of meetings and focus groups with members of the community to get a sense of the public perceptions. It also solicited written comments.
In addition to the concerns about the deployment of chemical agents, the PERF report found the FPD failed to protect its officers from the chemical agents used and some officers carried patrol rifles in violation of department policy. The review said police and city officials need extensive training on how to prepare for future mass demonstrations.
Thirty-four people responded anonymously to the city survey.
City Councilman Matt Kelly conducted an independent survey that drew 330 anonymous responses, and the results have been posted on the Fredericksburg Forum Facebook page. Kelly’s attempt had similar mixed answers.
“Why is no one being held accountable?” one respondent asked on the city survey. “Changes are great but people in authority made serious mistakes. The city manager [Tim Baroody] hired the police chief [Brian Layton] and the police chief oversaw the actions of his officers. Neither is being held accountable in any way.”
Respondents to both surveys wondered why an internal review determined that Fredericksburg police officers acted in accordance with department policy, but the PERF report contradicted those claims. They questioned whether the city can recover from the incidents without Layton taking responsibility for any perceived wrongdoing.
One of Kelly’s respondents wrote that they were glad to see a third party take an “objective” look at the incidents.
“The internal FPD review undertaken before was laughable,” that person wrote. “The PERF report was even-handed and did a good job reporting opinions on all sides of the issue.”
The same respondent that said Layton and Baroody need to be held accountable also questioned why the name of the police officer who asked permission to deploy tear gas and the name of his supervisor that approved it haven’t been released. The commenter added that “the overwhelming majority of our police officers are decent and caring people.”
“But it is incredibly important to ensure that they are all—100 percent of them—held accountable to the highest standards of decency, compassion and professionalism,” the respondent added. “That goal is attainable.”
The PERF report listed 66 recommendations for the police department to implement in its policies. Chief Layton has assigned committees to review the recommendations.
When Layton and his staff updated City Council on progress last month, 12 recommendations had been sent to the police chief for final approval. A review of seven recommendations had been completed and a committee led by Capt. Patrick Reed had rejected three of PERF’s suggestions. The remaining 43 were still under review.
Layton said the goal is to submit a final report to City Council by the end of June.
The police department had plenty of supporters that participated in the surveys, as well. They said protesters made some city residents feel unsafe and that business owners and those not involved in the demonstrations need to be protected, as well.
“The police department should have the authority to use gas and other non-lethal methods when protecting lives and property,” someone wrote in response to Kelly’s survey. “Can you imagine what would’ve happened downtown if a major fire had started and hundreds of years of history went up in smoke?”
In the city’s survey, 73 percent of the respondents said they have confidence in the ability of city officials and the police department to use the PERF report to make meaningful improvements in their policies.
The city’s survey asked if participants believe the PERF report advances the council’s goals of enhancing public trust (49 percent agree), providing transparency (62 percent), objectively evaluating the city’s response to the protests (56 percent) and identifying opportunities for improvement (74 percent).
Sixty-five percent of those who responded are white and 9 percent (3 respondents) are Black. City residents made up 62 percent of the responses with 22 percent saying they are business owners and 59 percent property owners.
One participant is in their 20s, with 66 percent ages 50 and older.
In Kelly’s survey, 76 percent of the participants are city residents. Thirty percent are ages 16-26 and 58 percent are people 49 and younger. There was no racial breakdown of Kelly’s participants.
One of Kelly’s respondents said nothing “will ever be able to explain the damage that those two days did to the people of this community.”
Another one of Kelly’s respondents added that the report is “a Band-Aid on a larger problem in policing habits in Fredericksburg and the country as a whole.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526