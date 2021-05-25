Public has mixed reaction to outside review of Fredericksburg police protest response

“The internal FPD review undertaken before was laughable,” that person wrote. “The PERF report was even-handed and did a good job reporting opinions on all sides of the issue.”

The same respondent that said Layton and Baroody need to be held accountable also questioned why the name of the police officer who asked permission to deploy tear gas and the name of his supervisor that approved it haven’t been released. The commenter added that “the overwhelming majority of our police officers are decent and caring people.”

“But it is incredibly important to ensure that they are all—100 percent of them—held accountable to the highest standards of decency, compassion and professionalism,” the respondent added. “That goal is attainable.”

The PERF report listed 66 recommendations for the police department to implement in its policies. Chief Layton has assigned committees to review the recommendations.

When Layton and his staff updated City Council on progress last month, 12 recommendations had been sent to the police chief for final approval. A review of seven recommendations had been completed and a committee led by Capt. Patrick Reed had rejected three of PERF’s suggestions. The remaining 43 were still under review.