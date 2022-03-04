Public hearing nears for Spotsylvania schools carryover funds

With more than $14 million in Spotsylvania County school system carryover funds hanging in the balance, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a public hearing about the money during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The school system has been in flux thanks to new School Board members and the recent firing of the superintendent, so the Board of Supervisors had delayed setting a public hearing twice.

Tuesday’s supervisors meeting starts at 4:30 p.m., but the public hearing is scheduled to start at or after 6:30 p.m.

The School Board last year approved a spending plan for the $14,600,711 in carryover funds, but the new School Board members are reworking that plan.

The Board of Supervisors must approve allocation of the funds in order for the school system to use the money.

Under the previous School Board plan, insurance and post-employment benefits trust funds consumed the bulk of the funds, accounting for $10.4 million. The plan also called for $1.45 million to provide pay raises to bus drivers and $700,000 to provide a raise to custodians.

About $4 million would go toward $1,000 staff bonuses. Another $173,000 would fund instructional costs, such as summer Governor’s School and a literacy and math curriculum for English language learners, and the remaining $30,000 would go to the human resources department to fund initiatives that support teacher retention.

During a recent work session with the Board of Supervisors, School Board members and school officials highlighted teacher vacancies and noncompetitive pay and reported there is an $8.2 million shortfall in the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget.

