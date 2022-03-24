Public hearing planned on proposed hike in Spotsylvania water, sewer rates

Spotsylvania County officials have not raised residential water and sewer rates in years. That’s probably going to change.

County staff presented proposed increases to cover the cost of operating, maintaining and expanding the system to the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting.

No decision was made. The board instead approved an April 26 public hearing on the rates.

According to a staff presentation, the county has 33,000 water accounts and 32,000 sewer accounts, which are served by three wastewater treatment plants, two water plants and three reservoirs. The system has 47 pump stations, seven water tanks and more than 1,200 miles of pipes.

Water and sewer rates were last adjusted in 2016, covering fiscal years 2018 through 2020. The “availability fees” used to fund infrastructure costs were last updated in 2008.

The county uses the revenue from the rates and fees to cover debt on past projects and to fund improvements.

Plant projects account for 78% of the county’s four-year capital improvement projects water system budget, according to the staff presentation. Included in those projects are expansions and upgrades to the Motts Run and Massaponax wastewater treatment plants and the FMC wastewater plant decommissioning.

“Those are the major projects that are driving our CIP,” Bonnie Jewell, assistant county administrator and chief financial officer, told the board. “When you hear me talk about those project costs, they’re significant.”

The Motts Run project has a $94 million budget, and the Massaponax plant upgrades will cost $108 million. Decommissioning the FMC plant will cost $5.5 million and switching that service to the expanded Massaponax plant will cost $29.5 million. The county also will spend another $19 million on Harrison Road and Leavells Road water line improvements and $8.9 million on improvements in Thornburg.

The user rates “are changing very little” in the proposal, Jewell told the board Tuesday.

For example, for the first 2,000 gallons used each month the water rate would increase from the current $1.23 per 1,000 gallons used to $1.25 in fiscal year 2025. The sewer rate would increase from $2.35 to $2.40.

The debt service fees would also rise under the new plan.

The debt fees for water and sewer are the same: $6.59. Under the proposal, the fee would increase to $8.26 in fiscal 2023, $10.18 in fiscal 2024, and $13.50 in fiscal 2025.

The typical county water and sewer customer uses about 4,300 gallons monthly, which costs $55.03, according to the staff presentation. With the proposed increases, in fiscal 2023 the monthly bill would average $59.49 a month, $64.59 in fiscal 2024, and $72.50 in fiscal 2025.

Jewell also compared Spotsylvania’s rates to other similarly sized counties.

The cost for Spotsylvania’s average water and sewer customer (based on 5,000 gallons per month) totals $64.16, which ranked second-lowest among nine localities on the list.

The county’s projected fiscal 2025 cost per customer, $82.77, compares favorably to Albemarle County’s current average cost of $91.66, the most expensive locality in the list. Stafford County’s current average cost is $79.81.

Various other fees related to water and sewer connection and use would increase under the plan, including bulk water service and sewer discharge permit fees.

The proposed increases would help the county get closer to covering all of its debt fees, Jewell told the board. She said the plan for fiscal 2025 is to cover 72% of that figure.

“I’ve been trying to get us to 100 percent,” Jewell said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.