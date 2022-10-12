 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public hearing postponed for Spotsylvania development

Village at Crossroads Station

 Spotsylvania County

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors had to postpone a public hearing at Tuesday’s meeting on a proposed development with 770 homes, townhouses and apartments.

The hearing was postponed because of an illness. The public hearing has been rescheduled for the Oct. 25 meeting.

The proposed development, Village at Crossroads Station, would be built on the southwestern corner of the intersection of U.S. 17 and Thornton Rolling Road, adjacent to the industrial park that includes the Virginia Railway Express station.

The Denali Capital Group LLC and Tricord Inc. are the applicants seeking rezoning for eight parcels, totaling 115 acres, from rural industrial and commercial to residential townhouse, residential mixed-use and mixed-use low, according to the county staff report for the public hearing. The proposal includes “an affordable housing option.”

County staff and the Planning Commission, which held a public hearing in June, have recommended that the board deny the proposed project for several reasons, including transportation planning and impacts on commercial or office development.

