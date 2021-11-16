Public hearing set for RV park proposal

He said half of association’s more than 800 members responded to a petition, with 93 percent opposed to the proposed RV park. A recent change.org petition against the proposal got more than 1,000 signatures in 24 hours.

The RV park originally was an Orange County project, but switched to Spotsylvania after a 2020 boundary line adjustment between the counties.

Before the boundary line change, the Orange Planning Commission recommended denial of an SUP request for the park. The Maryland-based applicants, Jeffrey Hayden and Trey Wills, then filed for an SUP in Spotsylvania.

Spotsylvania’s planning staff recommends the SUP request be denied.

Staff cited potential environmental impact, primarily the harmful algae, as a key concern, along with road impacts caused by increased traffic and potential noise issues with the two proposed amphitheaters on the site.

Harmful algae blooms, leading to no-swim advisories, have plagued the lake the past four years, primarily in the North Anna and Pamunkey branches, from the upper to lower areas. The lake at the RV park site is one of the areas with harmful algae, and continues to be under a no-swim advisory.