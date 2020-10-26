Public hearing set for Spotsylvania-Orange boundary changes

Spotsylvania County’s Board of Supervisors will hold two public hearings Tuesday night.

One public hearing will address proposed boundary line changes with Orange County.

At one time, the boundary line was known, but now Spotsylvania and Orange recognize slightly different lines.

The proposed changes address issues where the boundary line splits properties, meaning some tracts lie in both counties. The proposal will make adjustments to various tracts along the 20-mile border line so the properties are in one county or the other.

Staffs with both counties have worked on the adjustment.

According to a Spotsylvania report for the public hearing, the changes are aimed at minimizing “impacts on the constituents along the boundary by keeping them in the county in which they currently vote, send their children to school, and pay taxes. There are two exceptions that are noted in the attached Agreement.”

The Orange Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on Oct. 13. The board continued the issue to Nov. 18.