Public hearing set for Spotsylvania-Orange boundary changes
Public hearing set for Spotsylvania-Orange boundary changes

Spotsylvania County’s Board of Supervisors will hold two public hearings Tuesday night.

One public hearing will address proposed boundary line changes with Orange County.

At one time, the boundary line was known, but now Spotsylvania and Orange recognize slightly different lines.

The proposed changes address issues where the boundary line splits properties, meaning some tracts lie in both counties. The proposal will make adjustments to various tracts along the 20-mile border line so the properties are in one county or the other.

Staffs with both counties have worked on the adjustment.

According to a Spotsylvania report for the public hearing, the changes are aimed at minimizing “impacts on the constituents along the boundary by keeping them in the county in which they currently vote, send their children to school, and pay taxes. There are two exceptions that are noted in the attached Agreement.”

The Orange Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on Oct. 13. The board continued the issue to Nov. 18.

The second Spotsylvania public hearing will address a rezoning request for property at 12300 Five Mile Road.

The developer, Springhaven Holding LLC, is seeking to have 6.5 acres rezoned residential to planned development hosing district to allow up to 30 single-family attached homes. Among the developer’s proffer offerings are $26,000 for each home to offset impacts on public safety and the school system, according to county staff’s report.

The staff report also notes that a county analysis determined the proposed development would generate $74,838 in tax revenues annually.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

