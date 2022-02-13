Public hearing set for Spotsylvania schools carryover funds

The strife over Spotsylvania County school carryover funds continued at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, but a public hearing has been scheduled for next month.

The supervisors had delayed setting a public hearing twice before Tuesday’s meeting.

After several speakers, including three School Board members, spoke critically during public comment time about the supervisors’ handling of education funding, the board unanimously approved the March 8 public hearing.

The previous School Board had approved a spending plan for the $14,600,711 in carryover funds, but a new School Board majority is now in place and the plan is being reworked.

Some speakers during Tuesday’s meeting, including School Board member Dawn Shelley, criticized Supervisors David Ross and Tim McLaughlin for meeting with two other School Board members to discuss the carryover funds.

Some of those speakers thought those private discussions were a violation of the board’s bylaws. But supervisors can meet in small groups without public notice as long as they don't constitute a majority of the board.

McLaughlin and Ross defended their approach. Ross said there is a “pay compression issue” in county schools, noting that veteran teachers should earn more than new educators.

“I’d like it fixed,” he said.

Ross also talked about the meeting he and McLaughlin had with School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg and vice chair April Gillespie, which he described as a “starting point.”

“I think it’s been done in the past,” he said of meeting with a few School Board members privately to talk about issues. “It wasn’t a negotiation. It was, ‘Oh, my gosh, for the first time in a long time we’re trying to work together for the good of the county.' There’s nothing wrong with that. I think it should be applauded.”

Ross said he is backing Twigg and Gillespie and “what they want to do.”

McLaughlin said the meeting with the School Board members was needed, especially with the new majority, because there are millions of dollars beyond the carryover money the school system has in the upcoming budget.

He said it is the supervisors’ job to determine the best way to spent taxpayer money.

“Going back and looking at numbers is the right thing to do,” he said.

Under the previous School Board plan, insurance and post-employment benefits trust funds consumed the bulk of the school’s spending plan, accounting for $10.4 million of the carryover funds. The plan also called for $1.45 million to provide pay raises to bus drivers and $700,000 to provide a raise to custodians.

About $4 million would go toward $1,000 staff bonuses. Another $173,000 would fund instructional costs, such as summer Governor’s School and a literacy and math curriculum for English language learners, and the remaining $30,000 would go to the human resources department to fund initiatives that support teacher retention.

