Public hearing set for water park resort in Thornburg

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission will hold a joint public hearing Tuesday evening on a proposed Africa-themed water park resort.

The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Holbert Building, 9104 Courthouse Road. The joint public hearing is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-based Kalahari Resorts & Conventions hopes the county will rezone nearly 135 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 from agricultural to planned development commercial. The property is in a targeted high-growth area, aimed at tourism, near the southernmost Interstate 95 interchange in Spotsylvania.

The proposal initially calls for more than 1.38 million square feet of commercial space. The company plans to build a 267,429-square-foot indoor water park, a 10-acre outdoor water park, a 900-room hotel and a 156,278-square-foot convention center.

The entrance to the park would be on U.S. 1, just south of the intersection with Mudd Tavern Road.

Should Spotsylvania approve the resort, it would be the fifth opened by Kalahari. The company operates its Africa-themed resorts in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas and Pennsylvania.

Kalahari flirted with the area in 2007, when the company announced its intention to build a resort and conference center next to the Fredericksburg Expo Center in Fredericksburg’s Celebrate Virginia South.

The Great Recession ended those plans, as Kalahari was unable to find affordable financing for the estimated $260 million park. The company has since built two new parks.

Kalahari eventually turned its attention back to the Fredericksburg area.

The company commissioned an economic analysis by Hotel & Leisure Advisors that estimates development of the Thornburg theme park could cost $730 million. Once open, the resort could create over 1,500 jobs, the company said.

In the rezoning request, the company states the project would be one of the largest resort and entertainment parks in Virginia. The request also claims the park would be a catalyst for additional development in the Thornburg area.

Comprehensive Plan adjustments

Another public hearing set for Tuesday will address planned changes to the county’s Comprehensive Plan, with a focus on transportation.

A summary of the proposal notes the changes “are chiefly aimed at ensuring plan support for upcoming transportation funding candidate project applications, and to establish a transportation framework in the Thornburg and Lake Anna mixed use commercial heavy areas. The Thornburg and Lake Anna focus complements an adopted Comprehensive Plan major initiatives action item to develop special area plans for areas where unique development opportunities exist within the County.”

Numerous road projects, which the county will submit for the state’s Smart Scale funding analysis, are connected to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic, which is slated to open in late 2024. As part of the agreement for the clinic, the county is responsible for improving the road network, focused primarily along U.S. 1 where the clinic is being built, between Hood Drive and the Interstate 95 interchange.