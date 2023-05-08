When Spotsylvania County approved rezoning for a water park resort in Thornburg last year, part of the agreement included a loan through a state program.

In order to operate through the “gap loan” the county needs to create a community development authority to issue bonds that will help pay for construction.

The gap loan will allow the county and state to split the cost three ways with Kalahari. The state and county portions will come from taxes on the resort. The county’s estimated cost for its contribution for the gap loan would amount to $74.8 million over 20 years.

Creating the Matta River Community Development Authority requires a public hearing, which is scheduled for the Board of Supervisors meeting at the Holbert Building on Tuesday. The meeting starts at 4 p.m., with public hearings starting until 6:30 p.m.

If they approve the authority, the supervisors will need to appoint seven members to serve on its board.

Plans for the Kalahari resort call for more than 1.38 million square feet of commercial space, a 267,429 square-foot indoor water park, a 10-acre outdoor water park, a 900-room hotel and a 156,278 square-foot convention center in Thornburg, between Interstate 95 and U.S. 1.

Supervisors approved a rezoning for the water park in July 2022 in an agreement that includes big tax incentives for Kalahari, which owns four water park resorts in other states.

The total estimated value of those incentives for Kalahari amount to $41,639,587 in the first year and $185,234,273 over the life of the 20-year agreement. The county would take in $83,596,100 in tax revenue during the 20-year span.