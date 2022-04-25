Public hearing set on redistricting in Spotsylvania

A public hearing on redistricting is scheduled for Tuesday evening’s Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting to fix mistakes in the ordinance.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

The supervisors chose a new voting district plan from several scenarios in March, but “staff found errors in the description of the boundaries" and a need to clarify the names of the precincts, according to a staff report for the meeting.

According to the county, the corrections do not change the approved district and precinct boundaries.

The required changes to the county’s seven districts are related to population growth in the since 2010, when there were 122,397 residents. The 2020 U.S. Census counted 140,708 county residents.

The changes also are mandated by federal law, which requires districts to have balanced populations while also abiding by racial and ethnic fairness laws.

County staff designed four scenarios, which were first presented in February and open for public comment.

The redrawn districts will result in changes for some voters and could affect members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board.

The board chose the plan with the second-least impact to the existing districts.

In the chosen scenario, the Chancellor District takes a portion of Courtland. Courtland and Salem each take a small portion of Battlefield; Battlefield and Berkeley each get a chunk of Lee Hill; and Lee Hill gets a similar portion of Berkeley. Livingston is largely unchanged.

