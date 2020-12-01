Public hearing set Wednesday on proposal to build apartments at Spotsylvania Towne Centre

The public will have a chance to comment Wednesday night on a proposed apartment complex project at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.

The Spotsylvania Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the issue at its regular meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Holbert Building, 9104 Courthouse Road.

The developer, Bonaventure Investments, is asking the county to rezone 4.82 acres from commercial to mixed use for two, four-story apartment buildings. The project would include up to 271 apartments and a “commercial suite” totaling 500 square feet on the old Sears footprint and its adjacent parking lot.

A county staff report assessed the project value and estimated it would bring in $165,596 in annual tax revenues.

The report also notes the small commercial space fails to meet “the intent of the commercial land use designation,” but adds that the “project will complement the existing commercial development by adding potential customers nearby, which mirrors the intent of a true Mixed-Use Development.”

The staff report notes that monthly rent is expected to range from $1,300 for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,700 for two-bedroom apartments and $2,000 for three bedrooms. Most of the apartments would have one or two bedrooms.