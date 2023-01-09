Public hearing to address proposed ‘techno campus’

A public hearing is scheduled for a proposal with plans to turn timberland into a technology-based “campus” with warehouses, data centers and offices in Spotsylvania County.

The public hearing is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, which starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Holbert building. The public hearings on the agenda start at 6:30 p.m.

SpotsyTechnoCampus LLC, wants to rezone property on 314.59 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 in Thornburg from agricultural to industrial.

The proposal calls for building a 2.6-million-square-foot “corporate technology campus” north of the Mudd Tavern and Morris Road intersection on property that borders U.S. 1, Riverview Elementary and Thornburg Middle schools, Hickory Ridge Road and North Roxbury Mill Road.

The proposed campus would include “warehouses, data centers, life science labs, and light manufacturing businesses such as electrical appliance and pharmaceutical production,” according to the application. The campus also would have 300,000 square feet that could house “corporate office, government agencies, and educational institutions.”

According to the application, the group has agreed to develop the property in two phases.

The first phase would be 1 million square feet of industrial uses. The second phase would include the rest of the development, which is expected to generate 12,318 vehicle trips per day.

Some residents raised concerns at a virtual community meeting in March 2022 and at a Jan. 4 Planning Commission meeting, which focused on proffers filed by the applicant.

The primary issues involve traffic impacts. Staff also raised concerns about some of the applicant’s proposed road improvements, including a lack of commitment to make the road improvements.

Deputy Director of Planning and Zoning Kimberly Pomatto said staff would not recommend approval unless the issues it has with traffic improvements, along with buffers and setbacks from the property, are resolved in the proffers.

Charlie Payne, who represents the company, said at the Jan. 4 Planning Commission hearing that they have addressed most of the staff’s concerns, including making appropriate changes to road work plans, setbacks and buffers.

He said they would officially introduce them at a public hearing in front of the Board of Supervisors.

Payne said the applicant has committed to road various improvements, if the property is built fully and according to the actual traffic impacts.

Road improvements as part of the plan would target the intersection of U.S. 1, Mudd Tavern Road and Morris Road; the I-95 exit on Mudd Tavern Road; and realignment of the North Roxbury Mill Road and U.S. 1 intersection, which would include a stop light.

Payne also told the Planning Commission that the site has been picked by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership as a project that could receive state funding for “incentives and infrastructure support.”

He said the property has been used for timber for years, adding that the county and state have had an eye on it for economic development because of its prime location near the interstate.

Payne estimates it will take seven years to fully build the project, with work starting on the second phase possibly in 2025 or 2026.