Public hearing to focus on city's new middle school project

The memo states that the PPEA’s design-build project delivery system establishes single-point responsibility and eliminates much of the risk of contractor claims for differing site conditions and defective specifications.

The school system is the “responsible public entity” in the agreement. The design-builder is FirstChoice and the appropriating body is City Council.

The PPEA will allow the school system and FirstChoice to enter into the interim agreement to provide for the phasing of the project. The proposal is to use the agreement for 35 percent of the design phase, which could be extended to as much as 65 percent. The agreement also provides a means to advance the design of the project with public input.

The memo states the interim agreement would allow the school system and City Council to have a more defined project to include the design, functionality, expandability and cost to help officials make a more informed decision before entering into a comprehensive agreement.

The goals of the interim agreement are to test and validate the city’s vision for the school, provide an opportunity for public input and to facilitate cooperation between the City Council and the School Board.