Public hearing to focus on city's new middle school project

Fredericksburg residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on a proposed interim agreement for the construction of a new middle school Thursday, Jan. 13, at James Monroe High School.
The public hearing will be held during a special joint meeting between the Fredericksburg City Council and the School Board. Both bodies have to approve the agreement, which may be approved at the conclusion of the meeting.
The cost to enter into the interim agreement with FirstChoice—a public-private partnership between Moseley Architects and English Construction Co.—is $1.3 million.
A copy of the agreement is available on fredericksburgva.gov/1098-Public-Notices.
The new middle school would be located at the intersection of Gateway and Idlewild boulevards and could cost as much as $65 million.
City officials are planning to use the design/build procurement process of the Public-Private Educational Facilities and Infrastructure Act, which it also used for the construction of Lafayette Upper Elementary and James Monroe in 2004, among other major projects.
A memo from city staff contends that the benefits of the PPEA include greater coordination and cost savings, as well as a limit on administrative effort spent for the procurement process. The contractor will also have input from the beginning, which could lower costs.
The memo states that the PPEA’s design-build project delivery system establishes single-point responsibility and eliminates much of the risk of contractor claims for differing site conditions and defective specifications.
The school system is the “responsible public entity” in the agreement. The design-builder is FirstChoice and the appropriating body is City Council.
The PPEA will allow the school system and FirstChoice to enter into the interim agreement to provide for the phasing of the project. The proposal is to use the agreement for 35 percent of the design phase, which could be extended to as much as 65 percent. The agreement also provides a means to advance the design of the project with public input.
The memo states the interim agreement would allow the school system and City Council to have a more defined project to include the design, functionality, expandability and cost to help officials make a more informed decision before entering into a comprehensive agreement.
The goals of the interim agreement are to test and validate the city’s vision for the school, provide an opportunity for public input and to facilitate cooperation between the City Council and the School Board.
While the School Board has consistently pushed for the new middle school, some City Council members have been less enthusiastic. They’ve questioned the increased costs of going from a proposed elementary school to a middle school.
Other goals of the interim agreement are to develop a clearer vision for the final middle school project and a clearer potential cost.
If residents can’t attend the meeting, they’re encouraged to email Clerk of Council Tonya Lacey at tlacey@fredericksburg.va.gov, mail their comments to P.O. Box 7447 or hand deliver them to City Hall, 715 Princess Anne St., no later than 1:30 p.m. the day of the hearing.
