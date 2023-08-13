The Spotsylvania County Planning Commission is set to hold public hearings at its Wednesday meeting on four rezoning applications for proposed data center projects.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Holbert building.

The proposals all have been filed by tech giant Amazon, with three applications calling for campuses totaling millions of square feet in data centers and a fourth proposal seeking to develop a site to power a Caroline County data center campus.

Summit Crossing tech campus: This proposal seeks rezoning from rural district to industrial to build a campus on Summit Crossing Road, with up to 2.1 million square feet of warehouse space to be built on 231 acres off Summit Crossing Road.

Cosner tech campus: The company wants the county to rezone the property from mixed-use to industrial to build the campus, east of Interstate 95 and just south of the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Amazon wants to build 1.9 million square feet of data centers, in phases over a 10- to 15-year period.

Carter’s Store tech campus: This proposal calls for 2.6 million square feet of data center space on 313 acres along Flippo Drive, east of I–95. The company is asking the county to rezone the property from rural to industrial.

Mattameade tech campus (formerly Orrock campus): This Amazon application differs from the three other proposals in that it bifurcates Spotsylvania and Caroline counties. In Spotsylvania, the property is off of Orrock Road, totaling approximately 158 acres. The request calls for about 4.5 million square feet of data center warehouses to be built on the Caroline property. The Spotsylvania property would provide utilities for the Caroline data centers. The applicant wants to rezone the property from agricultural to industrial.