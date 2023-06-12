The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold public hearings Tuesday for a pair of tax increases.

In April the board approved its fiscal 2024 budget, which included increases to the transient occupancy and meals taxes. The increases require public hearings.

On Tuesday, the board will consider increasing the meals tax rate from 4.5% to 6%, which will generate an estimated $3,992,625 in new tax revenue, according to a county staff summary.

The county also will consider increasing the transient occupancy tax rate from 7% to 9%. County staff says that increase would generate an expected $435,000 in new revenue.

The county summary says the increase would add $1.78 per night to the cost for the average hotel room in Spotsylvania, and that patrons of establishments pay the transient occupancy tax, not the establishments.

If approved, both taxes will increase on October 1.

The taxes charge customers, with the businesses paying the revenue to the county.

The board meeting starts at 4:30 p.m., with the public hearings beginning at 5:45 p.m.