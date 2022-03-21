Public invited to history tour near data center site: Salubria, Hansbrough's Ridge to open for one-day event

The public is invited to join the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Monday for a free history tour of Salubria and Hansbrough’s Ridge in Stevensburg.

The event, ending with a free lunch and discussion, is part of a collaborative campaign to raise awareness of these historic assets in light of the recent Amazon data center proposal next door.

Germanna Foundation, American Battlefield Trust, Piedmont Environmental Council and Journey Through Hallowed Ground are co-sponsoring the event, which will begin at 10 a.m.

Tour takers should meet at Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road.

The visit is designed to provide perspective for county officials as they consider a requested zoning change from agricultural to light industrial to accommodate building the data centers next door to some of Culpeper’s most important historic and scenic assets, a news release stated.

“The zoning decision will have an indelible impact on our community’s future as well as its history. With so much at stake, we look forward to an outcome that balances all of our community needs,” the release states.

Tour takers will look at the view from the ridge, which will be part of the new Culpeper Battlefields State Park, while learning about the planned park, the history that is commemorated there, and the potential impact of the proposed data center on the viewshed.

