'Puppy express' brings future guide dog to local raiser

Jenny McMichael eagerly approached the airplane that had just landed and waited for the door to open so she could meet her new prince.

“Hi, you’re so handsome,” she said, as she embraced the male named Archer. He rested his head on her shoulder for a few seconds, then lifted his face and smothered hers with wet kisses.

McMichael snuggled against his muzzle. “You smell like a puppy,” she said gleefully.

Those watching were thrilled with the way the new couple clicked.

“It’s love at first sight,” said Kaitlyn Cawley, part of a crew filming the moment.

McMichael, an autism specialist with Spotsylvania County schools, went to Stafford Regional Airport on Tuesday to pick up Archer, an 8-week-old black Labrador retriever that’s part of the Guiding Eyes for the Blind program. For the next 14 to 16 months, McMichael will raise Archer, a role she’s taken on seven times before with the organization that provides trained guide dogs for the blind and visually impaired.

But this week was the first time the dog came by air. Guiding Eyes began a new partnership this year with Pilots to the Rescue, a New York-based volunteer group that typically transports at-risk animals to improve their chances of being adopted, said Michael Schneider.

He piloted the plane that brought Archer to Stafford and his nameplate and business card notes that he’s “Top Dog,” not Top Gun.

“This is a nice thing, to be able to have a puppy express,” Schneider said.

It saves volunteers, and puppies, from having to drive from Guiding Eyes’ headquarters, about 45 miles north of New York City, to points in the 14 states the organization covers, from Maine to North Carolina and west to Colorado.

Throughout that expanse, people like McMichael of Spotsylvania County make it possible for about 170 guide dogs to be placed every year, part of more than 8,000 teams paired since the organization began in 1954, according to its website, guidingeyes.org.

“We literally could not do what we do without our puppy raisers,” said Kerry Lemerise, the group’s puppy program manager. “They are absolutely critical to what we do.”

She was in Richmond eight years ago when McMichael got her first puppy and remembered the excitement. Both McMichael and Guiding Eyes officials were eager to discover ways the puppies could help the special needs children in McMichael’s classes.

“It is a great opportunity for dogs to go into work and start impacting people before they even get into guide work, which is great,” Lemerise said.

In her 12th year of teaching those with autism, McMichael, 35, works as an autism specialist and supervises eight classes at Gateway Academy, housed at the old John J. Wright School.

When she first looked into being a puppy raiser, she asked her supervisors at school for permission to bring her ward with her every day. She showed them data about the ways the interaction could help both children and canines.

“The kids love the dogs. A lot of them earn time to spend with the dog or the dog is a strategy if they are upset or frustrated,” McMichael said. “It’s super helpful in my classroom.”

To anyone who asks McMichael about her role with Guiding Eyes, she explains that her job as puppy raiser is to teach basic obedience and expose the dog to as many social situations as possible. That includes teaching the dogs to be house-trained and be good guests, in other peoples’ homes or in public, to walk on a leash and respond to basic commands, Lemerise said.

Puppy raisers also make sure dogs don’t eat food dropped on the floor. A blind person may accidentally drop a pill and “you don’t want the dog to think it’s a treat and eat it,” McMichael said. “They can only eat out of our hands or their bowl,” she said.

McMichael admits she’s “a little picky about teaching styles” and researched service-dog organizations before she attended regional classes in Richmond held by Guiding Eyes.

“I’m a behavior analyst and a lot of the principles (used with dogs and children) are similar, like the same science of behavior change and reinforcement,” she said. “I just felt right with Guiding Eyes, like this is where I’m meant to be.”

The majority of dogs used by Guiding Eyes are Labs—another 8% are German shepherds—but not every dog will have what it takes to serve the blind and visually impaired, Lemerise said.

Two of McMichael’s dogs were released because they had medical conditions. She adopted one, a yellow Lab named Halsey who has a slight heart-related problem that probably never would have been detected if Guiding Eyes didn’t put the dogs through extensive medical screenings.

Halsey is 4 and is a great “big sister” to the puppies who become part of McMichael’s home. Two of the dogs she raised, Snickers and Yoshi, had such excellent personalities, the organization used them as breeders. Another, Clementine, was paired with a young child for use as a companion dog.

“All of my dogs have been great with kids because they’re at school all day. They have to be,” McMichael said.

Her first puppy, Squire, retired last year after seven years of service. McMichael gets updates on all the dogs she raises and she had kept in touch with Squire’s owner, a man in Chicago named Matt.

He asked if she wanted Squire back. She already had Halsey and couldn’t take him, but her mother did, and the dogs and owners see each other regularly.

After McMichael puts her puppies through their training and gets them ready for “college”—their specialized training as guide dogs—she has to go through the sorrow of parting.

“Oh, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. It’s the worst,” she said. “The first time I had to give a dog back, I was like, I can never do this again.”

Then she went to the graduation ceremony, when Squire completed his training and was ready to start his life with Matt. She saw their bond and the ways Squire could help him.

“That made me so happy,” she said. “I was like, this is what you’re meant to do.”

