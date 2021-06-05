Putting a cap on chemo hair loss

Lisa Latendress had been “sliced and diced and radiated” to keep the cancer in her breast from spreading to the rest of her body.

When she learned she’d need chemotherapy as well, she couldn’t bear the thought of losing her hair as a side effect of treatment.

It wasn’t a matter of vanity, she said, but a desire to feel like she was still herself, that she had control over one aspect of her life when the cancer seemed to be taking over every other.

Latendress had heard about a process that cools the scalp during chemotherapy in an attempt to prevent hair loss. After a lot of research, the Stafford County woman found a practice that offers it, less than a mile from her home.

“The No. 1 thing was that I wanted to keep my privacy,” she said, adding she didn’t want to broadcast that she was a cancer patient. “You know, if I was out somewhere, I didn’t want pity from anyone. And another big reason was that I did not want to look at the mirror and see a sick person.”