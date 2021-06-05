Putting a cap on chemo hair loss

Lisa Latendress had been “sliced and diced and radiated” to keep the cancer in her breast from spreading to the rest of her body.
When she learned she’d need chemotherapy as well, she couldn’t bear the thought of losing her hair as a side effect of treatment.
It wasn’t a matter of vanity, she said, but a desire to feel like she was still herself, that she had control over one aspect of her life when the cancer seemed to be taking over every other.
Latendress had heard about a process that cools the scalp during chemotherapy in an attempt to prevent hair loss. After a lot of research, the Stafford County woman found a practice that offers it, less than a mile from her home.
“The No. 1 thing was that I wanted to keep my privacy,” she said, adding she didn’t want to broadcast that she was a cancer patient. “You know, if I was out somewhere, I didn’t want pity from anyone. And another big reason was that I did not want to look at the mirror and see a sick person.”
Chemotherapy is designed to destroy cells that quickly divide themselves because that’s what cancerous ones do. But the drugs can’t tell bad cells from good ones, and because hair follicles also replicate quickly—which is why hair regularly falls out as new strands grow—the chemotherapy typically causes hair to come out in clumps.
Many women undergoing treatment for breast cancer end up shaving their heads. If Latendress faced that prospect, then so be it, but if she could avoid it, she certainly wanted to try.
The grandmother of one finished 20 cycles of chemotherapy in February and came through it with about 60 percent of her shoulder-length white hair intact. (Her husband, Tim, estimates she saved more like 80 percent.) Her ponytail isn’t as thick as it was before chemotherapy, but she’s probably the only one who’s noticed.
She kept her self-esteem as well as her hair, and for that, Latendress is eternally grateful.
“What it did for me mentally was just amazing,” said Latendress, who’s 63. “And I think the more positive you feel about yourself and what you’re dealing with, the better your outcome is.”
Dr. Manan Mehta at Virginia Oncology Care in the Chatham Square Office Park would agree. As women face cancer treatments, the first question on the lips of 9 out of 10 of them is, “Am I going to lose my hair?” he said.
“This might be hyperbole, but it feels that women who keep their hair are able to keep working, they continue to socialize and overall, they have a much better outlook toward life,” Mehta said. “I also feel the other side effects don’t seem to be affecting them as much.”
A NEW TYPE OF COLD CAP
Used in Canada and Europe for years, a new method of scalp cooling was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2015, according to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. When cooled, the blood vessels in the scalp become narrower, which reduces the blood flow—as well as the amount of chemotherapy medicine—that goes to the hair follicles, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Earlier cooling caps relied on cold packs or dry ice that had to be changed frequently to keep the temperature constant. With the new method, the caps are connected by what Latendress calls a “tail” to a computer that maintains the temperature at the point of freezing, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“When it first gets turned on, it’s like you ate a whole carton of ice cream at once,” said Victoria Walker, a 35-year-old facing an aggressive form of breast cancer. After intense chemotherapy, she’ll need a double mastectomy, reconstructive surgery and eventually will have her reproductive organs removed.
“I don’t want to go through this again,” said Walker, who has the gene that predisposes her to cancer.
She and Latendress live a few miles from each other and connected through an online support page.
Walker has different reasons for wanting to preserve her hair, and with it, as much normalcy as possible. She has two children, 12 and 5, and she doesn’t want them to experience the devastation she did as a teenager when her own mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and shaved her head during chemo treatment.
“I didn’t want my cancer diagnosis and my cancer treatment to be the center of my kids’ world and my husband’s world. I wanted to remain as close to being myself as I could,” Walker said. “Your hair is a big part of who you are.”
Like Latendress, Walker said she “would rock it” if she had to face being bald.
“Whatever life throws at me, I’m gonna take it and I’m gonna see that obstacle to the very end,” she said. “But if there’s an opportunity to not have to go through that obstacle course, I’m not going. Chemo takes a lot out of you already so why give yourself extra added stresses?”
MAKING AN IMPACT
Virginia Oncology Care is one of two practices in the Fredericksburg area that offer the cold capping treatment. Mehta, who’s treated cancer patients for 15 years and has seen their self-esteem impacted by hair loss, has personal and professional reasons for offering the process.
When his wife had breast cancer 12 years ago, she didn’t want to go bald during treatment. She wanted to continue working and to keep her diagnosis to herself. The couple opted not to have the recommended chemotherapy.
Looking back, Mehta recognizes “we were young and we were foolish and we were stupid,” and he’s had countless nights, filled with anxiety, over his decision.
“When you’re going through this, your mind is not straight,” the oncologist said.
When he started his own oncology practice four years ago, he was determined that others wouldn’t be put in the same quandary. A year ago, he had the chance to discuss the treatment with the CEO of Paxman Scalp Cooling System, one of two manufacturers of the newer cold capping procedure.
The company executive reminded Mehta that insurance doesn’t cover the cost of the treatment because it’s considered cosmetic—a point that bugs Latendress.
“They’ll pay for a wig for you, but they won’t pay to help you save your own hair,” she said.
The treatment averages about $3,000 per patient, and Mehta told the Paxman people his practice would absorb the cost. Women wouldn’t have to pay the cost of plugging into the computer or for the $500 kit that includes a cap that fits firmly over the scalp and another cover that goes on top and “makes you look like a cosmonaut,” Latendress said.
The cap is made of heavy plastic and has channels running through it to circulate the coolant. At the end of the process, which lasts all day for Walker, she has ice crystals on her scalp. She brings a heated blanket with her on chemo days.
Paxman gave Virginia Oncology Care a 25 percent discount on each patient’s treatment so the cost to the practice averages about $2,300 per person. More than a dozen women have undergone the treatment in the last year.
Asked how his practice can absorb the cost, Mehta said, as one who grew up in India in extreme poverty, he understands “the value of each and every penny.” But he also wants the peace of mind in knowing he’s helping others through a process he and his wife endured as well.
“Yes, all doctors do quite well, and if you do just slightly less well, that’s not going to break your bank,” he said. “Making more money is less important than going home and sleeping with peace and knowing I made impact in the community.”
