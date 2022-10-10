Quantico commander updates area officials on status of the base

The commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico hosted a briefing last week to update community leaders from surrounding jurisdictions with the latest news from the joint-service military training installation that touches Stafford, Prince William and Fauquier counties.

“I consider Marine Corps Base Quantico your installation,” said Col. Mike Brooks, commanding officer of the base. “As long as we are transparent and continue to be partners, it’s win–win, but it takes clear communication.”

Throughout the morning session, Brooks and several other leaders from the base spoke to representatives from Stafford, Prince William and Fauquier counties, as well as the towns of Quantico and Dumfries.

“We want to make sure that the community understands that we’re trying to work with them and be a good neighbors,” said John Kiersma, assistant chief of staff. “With our Marines living out in the community and our civilian Marines working out and living out in the community, we have to make sure we foster that relationship.”

It was the first gathering of its type that Brooks has conducted since he assumed command of the base last July. Brooks relieved Col. William Bentley, who served as Quantico’s commanding officer since July 2018 until his retirement from active duty.

Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls, who assumed his own office in January, said Thursday’s briefing was the first time he has interacted directly with members of the military base that touches the southeastern corner of his county.

“That’s the first time that I’ve ever really interacted with any of the folks from the command aspect of it,” Falls said. “I attended the (FBI National Academy) back in 2014 and I didn’t realize the base was that big.”

It was also the first opportunity since Brooks assumed command to meet leaders outside the perimeter of the 59,000-acre base that hosts 27 tenant commands and includes about 184 square miles of special-use air space.

“I feel really good,” Brooks said. “I didn’t know what quite to expect when we first came in, but as soon as I got in front of everyone I could just feel the excitement in the air, especially when you’re talking about future opportunities to partner with each other.”

About 50 guests attended the nearly 2-hour session that began at 10 a.m. at the Clubs of Quantico. Kiersma told the audience that Marine Corps Base Quantico has a $5.88 billion financial impact locally and employs about 27,000 people working in about 46,000 jobs.

Other base officials also provided updates for the guests on infrastructure projects either in progress or in the pipeline, including a new 100,00-square-foot warfighting activity center coming next year, a new 3,400-square-foot visitor control center and a new water treatment plant that will replace the existing plant that was built in 1918. The new plant is expected to produce more than double the current capacity of fresh water delivered to the base.

Officials from the base also said three years from now, the base expects to open an “extra-large” child care center near its main gate to support over 300 children each day.

Brooks said the base has 1,137 military housing units for military service members and their families in seven separate housing communities on the base. While Brooks said only about 20% of Marines and their families assigned to Quantico for duty live in those quarters, 80% reside in surrounding communities outside the gates of the base, where the cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment can be a substantial financial burden, especially for young Marines on a budget.

“We’re talking about housing. Affordable housing,” Brooks said. “It’s the quality of life that I’m responsible for providing those who work and live aboard this base.”

Housing Forward Virginia reports while the median gross apartment rental cost average in Fauquier County is $1,353 each month, the price increases to $1,559 in Stafford County and even higher in Prince William County, where rents average $1,738 per month. Fredericksburg came in at $1,287 in the same report.

Brooks said he is working with local officials to find ways to open up additional housing opportunities for those who are assigned to Marine Corps Base Quantico.

“We’re working with Stafford County, we’re working with Prince William County trying to figure out new ways to meet that need right now,” Brooks said.