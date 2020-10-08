R-Board to collect hazardous waste in Fredericksburg Saturday

A collection for household hazardous waste and e-waste will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1000 Tyler St. in Fredericksburg.
Accepted materials include gasoline, oil, paint thinner, wood polish, oil-based paint, pesticides and other household chemicals. Cellphones, laptops, ipods, printer cartridges and computers cables will also be accepted.
Bio-hazards, medical waste, explosives, ammunition, microwaves, smoke detectors, cylinders larger than 20 pounds and televisions or computer monitors will not be accepted.
For more information, call 658-8680 or email rboard@staffordcountyva.gov.
—Taft Coghill
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.