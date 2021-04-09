RAAI selling spring plants at Fredericksburg, Stafford locations

By STAFF REPORT

The Rappahannock Adult Activities spring plant sale is underway and offers customers a choice of shopping experiences at two different locations.

Those interested in purchasing some of the more than 100 varieties of vegetables, herbs, flowers, houseplants and succulents available can order ahead for curbside pickup or shop in person.

Walk-in shopping will be open at the former Roxbury Mills site at 601 Lafayette Blvd. in Fredericksburg, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Curbside pickup and shopping by appointment will be available at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Shoppers can order ahead using an online order form at rappahannockareacsb.org/spring-plant-sale.

The sale should last through mid-May. Proceeds will benefit RAAI, which helps adults with disabilities explore hobbies, develop friendships, and learn new skills. For details, call RAAI at 540/373-7643 or visit rappahannockareacsb.org/dayservices.