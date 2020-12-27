Rachael Ray adds MWHC nurse to 'Nice List,' facilitates huge donation to pantry

The ICU nurse said the pantries at Stafford Hospital and Fall Hill are overseen by staffers at those locations, though she and they stay in touch and share or split donated items when necessary.

Mason said the items in the MWH pantry range from foodstuffs to children’s items, with diapers and baby supplies still a big need. She said the number and types of objects ebb and flow, and that she’s become the face of the operation, with people waiting to see her to deliver items, instead of taking them straight to the pantry.

She said that even though supplies have become a little more available in stores than they were at the start of the pandemic, “A lot of our associates are working extra shifts right now at the hospital, and some stores are closing earlier. So, really, 11 o’clock is not a time when many of us are able to go to the store and get things we need.”

Mason said she’s been touched and emotionally moved time and again by what people have done in giving to the pantry, and struck by how much even a thing or two means to those who really need it.