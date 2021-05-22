Racial justice protests expose divide between activists in Fredericksburg area

Jackson said she believes the older Black generation has become complacent because overt discrimination, such as segregated schools and laws against interracial marriage, has ended. She recalled that NAACP leaders were booed at a protest in Fredericksburg last year because demonstrators believed they wanted to “water down” their message.

“The equality they fought for was very physical and in-your-face,” Jackson said. “It was discrimination-centered, very vocal and public racism. We’re fighting things that have been imbedded in our systems. They don’t see it as we see it.”

Lanaisha Foreman is one of the leaders of the FXBG Freedom Initiative. Foreman said her concern with the NAACP is that when the protests began last year, the leaders were critical of the methods of the younger generation.

Foreman said her only recollection of local NAACP chapters was “them telling us how to protest.” She said they weren’t available when more than 50 demonstrators needed legal assistance after receiving summonses charging them with violating a city curfew. Most of those charged were eventually acquitted or agreed to perform community service in exchange for the charges being expunged.