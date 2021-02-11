RACSB coordinates distribution of 36,000 pounds of food

This week, the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board coordinated the distribution of 36,000 pounds of food to schools, churches and nonprofits in the Fredericksburg area.

The food was donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the effort was organized by RACSB employee Amy Jindra.

Jindra organized a similar event in April 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and she said the need is even greater now than it was then.

“Some of the groups that asked for assistance for 30 families last year have doubled that request for this year,” she said. “There is significantly greater need. The mental health component with a lot of the economic issues has made it harder for people.”

As a member of the LDS church, Jindra knew the church had been helping meet food needs. When local food pantries saw their supply depleted last spring, she reached out to see if she could organize a donation for the Fredericksburg area.

“This year, the church reached back out and said, ‘We have a surplus—are you guys interested in doing this again?” Jindra said.

She said the LDS church has many of its own farms and canneries to provide food for this purpose.