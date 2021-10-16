RACSB offers Mental Health First Aid training courses

From Staff reports

The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will offer online classes in Mental Health First Aid, which teaches attendees about recognizing signs and symptoms of substance abuse disorders.

Since 2014, more than 2,500 local community members have completed the free training, which helps them gain skills to offer assistance in a mental crisis—including the use of community resources.

Participants will learn the common risk factors and warning signs of mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression, substance use disorder, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Those interested must complete a two-hour online session at their own pace before the live Zoom sessions held by an instructor. Each session must have at least 15 people registered but no more than 30. Participants must complete both their own session and the Zoom course to get certification, which is good for three years.