RACSB will help police respond to mental health calls

Officials with the RACSB said proper training of 911 dispatchers will be integral to the entire operation because they will determine if the event warrants a behavioral health specialist on the scene.

The Fredericksburg Co-Response Pilot Program will feature a team consisting of one law enforcement officer trained in Critical Incident Technique. There will also be an emergency services therapist and a clinician who will be co-located at the police department with the intent of riding with the designated co-response officer to behavioral health calls.

The goal is to de-escalate behavioral health situations and connect the individual to available resources. For the pilot program, the RACSB-hired emergency services therapist will work 40 hours per week during a shift determined to have the highest call volume of behavioral health incidents.

The FPD and the RACSB hope the pilot program will provide anecdotal evidence of the effectiveness of co-responses. They ultimately want to see a decrease in arrests and use of force by police officers in behavioral health crises.

Yaun, the RACSB director, and Norris, the emergency services coordinator, believe the program will increase the level of trust between the behavioral health community and law enforcement.

“I could not be happier … It’s obviously going to be very challenging,” City Councilman Tim Duffy said. “It’s going to be very hard to know how to respond to every case. But it sounds like [the RACSB and the FPD are] developing the processes and systems to make sure that we can use the resources we have in the city to best meet the needs of our community.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.