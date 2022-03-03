 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rail crossing work to close Caroline County road

Colemans Mill Road in Caroline County is scheduled to be closed Monday for repair work on a railroad crossing.

The work is expected to last through Friday, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

CSX crews are scheduled to close the road about 7 a.m. Monday.

VDOT recommends a 3.7-mile detour, using Rogers Clark Boulevard and Dry Bridge Road.

About 440 vehicles use the road daily, according to VDOT’s traffic data.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

