Rail crossing work to close Caroline County road

Colemans Mill Road in Caroline County is scheduled to be closed Monday for repair work on a railroad crossing.
The work is expected to last through Friday, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
CSX crews are scheduled to close the road about 7 a.m. Monday.
VDOT recommends a 3.7-mile detour, using Rogers Clark Boulevard and Dry Bridge Road.
About 440 vehicles use the road daily, according to VDOT’s traffic data.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
