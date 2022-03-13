Rain, snow do not deter memorial events for two men killed in head-on crash

Although Saturday’s wintry weather canceled plans to spruce up a stretch of State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County dedicated to two young men killed in a crash there one year ago, relatives and friends still gathered that day for fellowship, remembrance and prayer.

Charlena Evans of Locust Grove, mother of Isaac “Hypeman” Evans, said the outpouring of support shown for her 23-year-old son since he died last March is a reflection of who he was and the life he lived.

“Isaac never knew an enemy,” Evans said. “No matter what the situation, he pulled himself up and encouraged others. He was the Hypeman, that’s where his name comes from.”

Evans said although Saturday’s cleanup—part of a tribute to her son and the other crash victim, J’haun “Honor” Pendleton, 27, of Fredericksburg—was postponed, about 60 people were able to meet for lunch at the Evans’ home to honor the two young men.

Raven Perez, 25, traveled to Fredericksburg from Tampa, Fla., to celebrate her friend Isaac’s life.

“He motivated me more than any of my other friends did and I honestly wouldn’t be the person I am today without him,” Perez said. “I’m so grateful to be part of his legacy.”

Although the young men’s families didn’t know each other before the crash, Evans said she has developed a deep friendship with Pendleton’s mother, Melissa Parks of Fredericksburg.

“If anyone understands my heart that is broken in 100 pieces because that was my only son, our only son, that mother understands me more because she loved her only son, too,” Evans said. “The two of us are forever bonded at that ‘Intersection of Grace.’

“We don’t call it a crash [site], we call it the ‘Intersection of Grace,’ because that’s where God saw fit to say Isaac, son, come home, and Isaac said, ‘Yes Lord, I will go,’” Evans said.

Soon after the crash, Evans said she was contacted by the Pendletons, who told her their family couldn’t find solace while grieving their son because they were overwhelmed by guilt that he was responsible for Isaac’s death.

“We said, ‘No, your son did not kill our son. Our son had an appointment with the Lord and he could not be late,” Evans said. “We wanted that family to know immediately that there was never a feeling of murder, a feeling of Isaac being killed, hatred or anything to them. We grieved with them.”

Last year, the Evans family went to J’haun’s funeral and Pendleton’s family attended Isaac’s service.

Parks said before meeting Charlena Evans, the two shared telephone conversations in which they discovered their late sons’ similarities.

“Anyone who met [J’haun] just gravitated to him,” Parks said. “He just had a spirit that people were attracted to, and that was a part of Isaac’s story, the way people just loved him.”

The two mothers eventually met for lunch at a Fredericksburg restaurant, and Parks said it felt like they had known each other forever.

“We both came with flowers and cards for each other,” Parks said. “We bonded immediately and we knew right then and there that God didn’t make a mistake and that this was definitely a divine appointment that God called J’haun and Isaac home to be with the Lord at the same time.”

Evans was an Army reservist, as well as a rising star on the Bridgewater College football team and a former football team captain and class president at James Monroe High School. Virginia State Police say he was driving his 2014 Mazda 3 west near Elys Ford Road about 6 a.m. March 14, 2021, when a 2008 Mercury Milan driven the wrong way by Pendleton crashed into his car head-on. The impact caused Evans’ car to hit a Jeep Wrangler that was also on the roadway. The Jeep’s driver suffered minor injuries, and both young men died at the scene.

Marlo Brooks, Isaac’s godmother and chief executive officer of the Hypeman Foundation, said the outpouring of financial contributions after her godson’s death was so significant that Evans suggested giving the money away “to someone who could use it,” Brooks said.

Two months later, an all-volunteer team officially formed the Hypeman Foundation.

When over 500 family members and friends gathered in October to celebrate Isaac’s birthday and to honor both men, Brooks said $7,500 in scholarship funds were given to three college students who needed assistance.

“It was supposed to be a birthday party, that turned into a foundation, that turned into a scholarship and awards gala,” Brooks said.

Brooks said the foundation was created to not only financially assist Black men ages 18 to 25, but to help them prepare to enter the workforce. The group teaches résumé-writing skills and job interview techniques through virtual seminars, and is planning a virtual career fair in June.

“This was their only son and there was so much more life he had and they did not want that legacy to end,” Brooks said. “This allows Isaac to be present.”

The 2-mile stretch of highway near the roadside memorial was officially adopted by The Hypeman Foundation last year.

Saturday’s gathering was part of a four-day series of commemorative events leading up to Monday’s anniversary of the crash.

On Friday morning, Evans’ father Ron, a retired Marine who teaches culinary arts at Prince William County’s Potomac High School, hosted one of his recurring motivational talks on social media to kick off the series of events honoring his son and J’haun. He centered his remarks on Philippians 4:13, which reads, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”

“People fail to realize 4:12 comes first,” Ron Evans said in the broadcast. “Paul [the Apostle] wrote, you’ve got to be content with life. No matter if you’re up or if you’re down, no matter if you’re full, or if you’re empty. You’ve got to learn to live like that first.”

Over the last year, Evans has hosted “Hype Friday” on social media Fridays at 6 a.m. to keep alive the tradition of talking to his son, and to uplift others. He said he will continue the series in hopes it might inspire others to never give up when met with everyday challenges.

Daily, he also texts about 40 of Isaac’s friends with a short motivational message to help them start their days with encouragement and hope.

“They might not have a Ron Evans as a dad,” Evans said. “They might not have a Charlena Evans as a mom. I want to keep inspiring somebody.”

Last Friday, lighting was placed at the crash site that will illuminate the two roadside memorial crosses through Tuesday.

On Sunday, a candlelight vigil was held at Spotsylvania’s Chancellorsville Battlefield visitor center.

On Monday, both families ask that a candle be lit from 6 p.m. to midnight to mark the one-year anniversary of the crash. Also on Monday, the foundation will host a 7 p.m. discussion on the organization’s outreach efforts and programs.

Visit thehypemanfoundation.com for more information.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.