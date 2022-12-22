Rain, temperature drop could make driving risky

A cold front heading to the Fredericksburg area could make driving risky on Friday.

In a news release, the Virginia Department of Transportation warned anyone who plans to travel to make adjustments due to anticipated "below freezing temperatures and high winds." Road conditions may be worse north and west of the Fredericksburg area, especially in the Interstate 81 corridor.

Heavy rainfall throughout Thursday in the Fredericksburg area is expected to be followed by strong winds and a severe drop in temperatures between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures will plummet to around 18 degrees during the day Friday. Friday night is expected to be clear and cold, with temperatures forecast to drop to 9 degrees Friday night, and more strong winds that will result in a wind chill as low as negative-5 degrees.

VDOT said the wet roads on Friday could “flash freeze throughout the day and night as pavement temperatures grow colder. This may cause slick hazardous road conditions. Icy conditions may occur first on bridges, overpasses, ramps, elevated surfaces and in shaded areas.”