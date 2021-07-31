Ralph Bunche school gets $500,000 federal grant for roof repairs

The mission of the grant program seems similar to the county’s attempts to highlight the role the former school for Black students played in desegregation. When Virginia refused to integrate schools, Black families in King George sued for the county to build a separate-but-equal facility. Their actions brought about the 1949 opening of the high school, which served the county’s Black students until 1968.

The building was used for other purposes before it closed in 1998, and in recent years, its leaky roof has caused several problems, including mold.

Funds from the park service grant will be used to replace the roof and either replace or repair any damaged and deteriorated roof decks and overhangs. The grant also will cover the disposal of rooftop HVAC units and mechanical equipment, according to the application, as well as plans to mitigate any hazardous materials in the building.

While preserving the school is a “testament to how far we have come as a community state, and nation,” according to the county’s press release, finding the funds to stabilize the deteriorating building has been difficult. The county has entered into several partnerships with private entities, only to see efforts stall or fail, Supervisor Jeff Bueche said in June.

