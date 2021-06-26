Ramp builders help Fredericksburg-area families whose lives have been changed by illness or injury

Ryan Elliott and James Roberson stood outside a home in southern Spotsylvania County, discussing the repairs going on inside.
The two are with the 516 Project, a nonprofit faith-based group that builds wheelchair ramps or modifies bathrooms for those who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses.
“They’re people who woke up today and their lives are different than they were yesterday,” said Roberson, project founder.
De Carter, who lives in the rambler-style home with his wife, Kristy Purtell–Carter and their three children, illustrates the point. Seemingly strong, healthy and active—a man who didn’t smoke or drink—Carter, 57, suffered a blood clot and series of strokes last fall that left him temporarily paralyzed and with other neurological damage.
His co-workers in the maintenance department of the county school system put a wheelchair ramp on the back of the house, located in the remote area of Partlow. Carter has improved to the point where he can get around with a walker, but still isn’t stable enough to swing his legs over the bathtub and enter the shower, his wife said.
She contacted the 516 Project, which aims to help others by swinging hammers and sharing God’s love. Workers put in a roll-in shower and made other adjustments in the bathroom that Elliott hoped would give Carter a renewed sense of independence.
The 516 team also has brought a “positive outlook” as the couple faces ongoing hardships, said Purtell–Carter.
“Every time I get a phone call from them, they always ask how I am,” she said. “It’s really been a blessing. Some days are dark, despite the sunshine.”
Across the Fredericksburg area, nonprofit groups that help people in similar situations are putting on their toolbelts again and trying to line up volunteers—along with necessary funds—to complete more projects. But the world has changed in the last 18 months, and some of the groups that help others need some help themselves.
Volunteers are reluctant to venture into the homes or yards of strangers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lumber costs have gone through the roof, and groups that rely on businesses, which already have suffered losses due to virus-related shutdowns, are having to ask for more donations.
A year ago, a homeowner would have paid about $6,000 for an average, 40-foot wooden wheelchair ramp, said Charlie Russell, executive director of SAWs Virginia. SAWs stands for Servants at Work and focuses solely on building and installing wheelchair ramps for needy residents.
These days, the cost is more like $8,000 to $10,000. A client recently told Russell he got a bid from a contractor for $11,000 to build a ramp.
“There’s no way people can afford that,” Russell said.
SAWs used to limit its help to residents whose annual income was about 60 percent of Virginia’s median family income. It’s raised the threshold to 80 percent, or about $75,000.
“Costs are going up on so many things,” he said, “and more and more people are struggling just to get by.”
NOT ‘HIGH ON THE HOG’
The median family income for Virginia in 2021 is an estimated $93,497, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Every locality in Planning District 16—which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—exceeds that amount except for Caroline. Its estimated median family income is $89,400 compared with $99,800 in King George and $126,000 for the city, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
“People think we all live high on the hog here, and we don’t,” said Robert Johnson, administrative assistant for Rebuilding Together Fredericksburg, or RTF.
Most of the families who seek help from the group don’t make half of what the government says is the state average.
“They literally have enough money to pay the rent and buy a couple things of food,” he said. “It’s just disastrous when they have leaky roof or downspouts running water into basements, doors that don’t fit.
“People can’t spend a couple hundred extra dollars, much less thousands for ramps.”
RTF started in 1993 and used to have 18 or 19 large church groups that would help with programs such as the group’s Christmas in April events.
Things were “going gangbusters” in 2019, then shut down in 2020, and volunteers “have just been scared to death” to get involved as a result of the virus, he said.
SAWs experienced the opposite. Russell thought donations and requests would drop, but both exceeded goals. The group, which also relies heavily on volunteers with a variety of skills, has installed about 50 ramps since it was founded locally two years ago.
It’s facing a different issue. SAWs had been using space at the former Roxbury Mills store in Fredericksburg for pre-building sections of wheelchair ramps. That way, volunteers could work on the individual pieces ahead of time, then spend the better part of a day assembling them on site, Russell said.
But Roxbury Mills is being sold again, which means the volunteers have to find another place to store materials and do preliminary work. If SAWs has to rent space, “it’s going to at least double the cost of a ramp,” he said.
CHANGING LIVES
Astrid Noriega Herrarte knows all about desperate situations. Soon after she and her husband, Oswaldo Herrarte, moved into a home in the Chancellor area of Spotsylvania last summer, her elderly mother fell and severely cut her leg.
Soledad Segura Cardillo, 96, needed surgery. Since then, she’s had a wound that requires ongoing treatment and has to use a wheelchair to get around.
The elderly woman doesn’t qualify for much assistance and could get out of the house only when her son-in-law, who works in Northern Virginia, was home and could carry her outside.
Noriega Herrarte dealt with one frustration after another, from language barriers—because her mother speaks no English—to losing her job because she couldn’t afford a caretaker and wouldn’t leave her mother home alone.
She worried what would happen in the event of an emergency, such as a fire, and her husband wasn’t there. How would she get her mother out of the house?
SAWs solved the problem recently when a team of about a dozen men and women showed up with hammers, drills and enough lumber to install a 54-foot ramp. It ran down the four steps of the front porch, into the yard and to the driveway.
“They really make a difference in peoples’ lives,” Noriega Herrarte said, tears in her eyes as she detailed ongoing medical and financial worries. “Even though everything is against us, there is a light.”
Her mother sat at the kitchen table with her, hand over her heart, as the noise from birds in the backyard competed with the sounds of construction coming from the front.
“I’m really grateful from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “May God bless them.”
