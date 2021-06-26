Ramp builders help Fredericksburg-area families whose lives have been changed by illness or injury

Soledad Segura Cardillo, 96, needed surgery. Since then, she’s had a wound that requires ongoing treatment and has to use a wheelchair to get around.

The elderly woman doesn’t qualify for much assistance and could get out of the house only when her son-in-law, who works in Northern Virginia, was home and could carry her outside.

Noriega Herrarte dealt with one frustration after another, from language barriers—because her mother speaks no English—to losing her job because she couldn’t afford a caretaker and wouldn’t leave her mother home alone.

She worried what would happen in the event of an emergency, such as a fire, and her husband wasn’t there. How would she get her mother out of the house?

SAWs solved the problem recently when a team of about a dozen men and women showed up with hammers, drills and enough lumber to install a 54-foot ramp. It ran down the four steps of the front porch, into the yard and to the driveway.

“They really make a difference in peoples’ lives,” Noriega Herrarte said, tears in her eyes as she detailed ongoing medical and financial worries. “Even though everything is against us, there is a light.”