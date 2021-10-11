Randall and Yeung campaigning to lead Garrisonville district

“We’ll be redistricting and putting trailers in most of the schools before our next elementary school is built,” said Randall. “I will leverage funds to build schools in right locations to get them to normal levels to give kids a much better education than they are getting now with trailers, a lack of teachers and overcrowding.”

Yeung, who is in favor of extending Metro rail service to the Stafford area, said one of the biggest problems in the district is infrastructure. The Garrisonville District covers the heavily populated area immediately west of Interstate 95 between State Route 610 and Courthouse Road.

She said when county supervisors approved a 540,000-square-foot DHL distribution center near Courthouse Road and an Amazon distribution center on Centreport Parkway, those decisions placed additional strain on an already fragile road network. Both projects are expected to bring additional traffic to the region, including delivery trucks.

“We need help from VDOT to help move the traffic down to Richmond,” said Yeung. “We need to expand [U.S.] Route 1. We need to take a look to see if we can get some of these cars out of the way and maybe introduce a central bus service for seniors and employees that go to the VRE or commuter lots.”