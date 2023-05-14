Kimber Wilkinson was a nursing student when she got her first glimpse of a group that’s called to the patient’s bedside during all sorts of critical situations.

She was following a nurse from MSET, the Medical Surgical Emergency Team, around Mary Washington Hospital, and she imagined herself in that role.

“So funny enough, when I applied to work at this position, the person who oriented me was the nurse I told I wanted to be her when I grew up,” Wilkinson said.

While being a part of MSET fulfilled a dream, Wilkinson, 37, said helping people and “making them feel better” has been her lifelong purpose.

“This has always been what I wanted to do,” she said, “and I would not be happy doing anything else.”

Wilkinson has dealt with the hospital’s sickest patients in her 13 years as a nurse, which includes 3½ years with MSET, a group of ICU-trained nurses who rapidly respond to situations to keep them from getting worse.

Her husband, Daniel, is familiar with what she faces, as he’s an ICU educator, and the two have four children, ages 11–16.

Wilkinson, who’s known for occasionally sporting pink hair or glittery green eye shadow, also is The Free Lance–Star’s 2023 Health Care Hero. Workers in various health care occupations were nominated by peers and patients for the annual honor, and many of their achievements are recognized in this issue.

Co-worker Michelle Lemke nominated Wilkinson, calling her a valuable resource.

“When patients are the sickest, she intervenes quickly to provide her dedicated care and safely transfer the patient to a higher level of care, should that be necessary,” Lemke wrote. “She has saved countless lives with her prompt attention to subtle clues.”

MSET has been part of Mary Washington Hospital since 2008, and then-nurse Amy Dahart — Wilkinson’s idol as a nursing student — was among those who started the group.

When Dahart became a nurse practitioner at the hospital and Wilkinson took her place on MSET, Dahart introduced Wilkinson to other staff members. People kept telling Wilkinson she had big shoes to fill, to the point Dahart had to stomp on that line of thinking.

She announced they both wear the same shoe size — 7 — and that Wilkinson would have no problem filling hers.

“She has filled them and more,” Dahart said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her and the legacy of excellence she has continued to carry.”

Wilkinson recently was voted leader of MSET, an eight-person team of nurses who are called upon to help in every department of the hospital except the emergency room. One MSET member works each 12-hour shift and may be summoned 30 to 40 times for a variety of issues, Wilkinson said.

If someone is having a cardiac arrest — when the heart suddenly stops beating — a code blue is called and an MSET nurse comes running. In every unit, there’s a “code cart,” filled with all the supplies needed in such situations, including an automated external defibrillator, oxygen cylinders and medications.

Code blues are probably the most urgent calls MSET responds to, but “that’s just a small part of what we do,” Wilkinson said.

MSET members also make up the stroke team, so if a patient is showing signs of that attack, the nurses start the stroke protocol, which includes CT scans and drug intervention. They’ve the IV team, too, meaning they get intravenous lines started for medication or tests.

They’re notified when a patient is in respiratory distress, if their heart rate is too high or too low, if a woman in labor is bleeding or if a baby in the nursery needs a test to check for heart conditions.

Team members also work to provide whatever treatment or diagnostic test is needed to keep the patients’ condition from deteriorating.

“A bigger part of what we do is help escalate patient care to keep them out of the ICU, if they need a higher level of care to keep codes from happening,” Wilkinson said. “Or, if they need to be transferred into intensive care, to get better quicker, we facilitate that.”

Wilkinson “has been instrumental in leading and developing this critical care response” so patients get the best care, and the best outcomes possible, said Marga Green, the director of critical care services at Mary Washington Healthcare and Wilkinson’s supervisor.

“Kimber is a very hardworking, dedicated nurse,” Green said.

And she’s calm during a lot of stressful situations, Lemke noted, because many MSET calls require the rapid-respond nurse to quickly assess a situation and make appropriate calls.

“It’s a really cool job, it’s high energy,” Wilkinson said. “You’re seeing something different every day.”

The MSET leader also enjoys getting calls from other nurses who want a second set of eyes, another person to evaluate the patient’s case. Often, a nurse doesn’t have a good feeling, or senses that something is off, but can’t quite pinpoint it, Wilkinson said.

“Even if it’s just starting another medication or a treatment to help them breathe a little better, or they haven’t had a chest x-ray in a couple days,” Wilkinson said. “It’s just going through, making sure we’re covering all our bases so the nurse feels comfortable that we’ve met all of their needs for the patients.”

The team also is called by hospital doctors, respiratory therapists and others who need their services. They’re an expert group of nurses, said Sharon Neenan, interim assistant vice president of nursing at Mary Washington Hospital, adding that MSET has become a model of best practices.

There’s no specific training for MSET nurses, other than intensive care, and Wilkinson said that tends to be so diverse, it prepares a person for the critical-care thinking skills needed on various floors of the hospital.

“The joke is you kind of just take it as it comes,” she said. “You gotta be ready for anything.”