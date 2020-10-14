Rappahannock Area Health District reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 5,683 cases. No new deaths were reported.

The total included 2,282 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,187 in Stafford County; 571 in Fredericksburg; 386 in Caroline County; and 257 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,257 cases in Culpeper County; 1,021 in Fauquier County; 360 in Orange County; and 307 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 805 new cases and nine new deaths on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 161,610 cases and 3,381 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson