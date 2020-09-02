Rappahannock Area Health District reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in region

A staff member at Salem Elementary School in Spotsylvania County has tested positive for COVID-19. While students began virtual classes more than two weeks ago, teachers and administrators have been in schools since early August.
Local public health officials conducted contact tracing and reached out to those who’d been in close contact with the infected person, said Rene Daniels, school spokesperson. The school also was cleaned and disinfected.
As of Wednesday, there were 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 4,520 cases. That included 1,836 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,729 in Stafford County; 486 in Fredericksburg; 265 in Caroline County; and 204 in King George County.
In the last seven days, 8.2 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That continues to be higher than the state average, which is 7.7 percent. As of Wednesday’s report, 32 people are being treated in the area’s three hospitals for virus symptoms.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,122 cases in Culpeper County; 779 in Fauquier County; 265 in Orange County; and 228 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 927 new cases and 29 new deaths on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 122,542 cases and 2,641 deaths associated with COVID-19.
—Staff Reports
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.