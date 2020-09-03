 Skip to main content
Rappahannock Area Health District reports 32 new COVID-19 cases
As of Thursday, there were 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 4,532 cases. That included 1,853 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,737 in Stafford County; 488 in Fredericksburg; 269 in Caroline County; and 205 in King George County.

In the last seven days, 7.4 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. For the first time in recent days, that’s lower than the state average, which is 7.7 percent.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,124 cases in Culpeper County; 786 in Fauquier County; 267 in Orange County; and 231 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 1,126 new cases and 11 new deaths on Thursday for a cumulative total of 123,668 cases and 2,652 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

