Rappahannock Area Health District reports 34 new COVID-19 cases Friday

LOCAL CASES
As of Friday, there were 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 4,103 cases.
While the increase was lower than those reported Tuesday (51) and Thursday (44), the number of people hospitalized as of Friday’s report was 38, the highest all week. No new deaths have been reported in eight days, and the positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all tests given, averaged 7.4 percent for the last seven days.
The total included 1,673 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,570 in Stafford County; 440 in Fredericksburg; 240 in Caroline County; and 180 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,060 cases in Culpeper County; 667 in Fauquier County; 243 in Orange County; and 219 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 978 new cases and nine new deaths on Friday for a cumulative total of 110,860 cases and 2,436 deaths associated with COVID-19.
—Cathy Dyson
