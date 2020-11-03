Rappahannock Area Health District reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 6,363 cases.
That included 2,529 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,480 in Stafford County; 603 in Fredericksburg; 455 in Caroline County; and 296 in King George County.
As of Tuesday's report, there were 21 people being treated for virus symptoms at the local health district's three hospitals.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 1,416 cases in Culpeper County; 1,128 in Fauquier County; 433 in Orange County; and 353 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 1,261 new cases and eight new deaths on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 184,679 cases and 3,666 deaths associated with COVID-19.
