Rappahannock Area Health District reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 6,363 cases.

That included 2,529 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,480 in Stafford County; 603 in Fredericksburg; 455 in Caroline County; and 296 in King George County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Tuesday's report, there were 21 people being treated for virus symptoms at the local health district's three hospitals.

Elsewhere in the region, there were 1,416 cases in Culpeper County; 1,128 in Fauquier County; 433 in Orange County; and 353 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 1,261 new cases and eight new deaths on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 184,679 cases and 3,666 deaths associated with COVID-19.