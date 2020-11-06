Rappahannock Area Health District reports 41 new cases Friday

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday for an overall total of 6,512 cases.

That included 2,583 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,552 in Stafford County; 612 in Fredericksburg; 467 in Caroline County; and 298 in King George County.

The health district’s positivity rate, which counts the number of positive test results among all those taken, continues to climb. Its seven-day average was 6.6 percent on Friday, higher than the state rate of 5.9 percent for the same timeframe.

Also as of Friday’s report, there were 25 people being treated for virus symptoms at the area’s three hospitals.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,479 cases in Culpeper County; 1,146 in Fauquier County; 451 in Orange County; and 365 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 1,568 new cases for a cumulative total of 188,770 cases and 3,682 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson