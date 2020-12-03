Rappahannock Area Health District reports 88 new virus cases

Another 88 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District, according to Thursday’s updated figures.

The new positive cases in the district push the totals to 3,388 in Stafford County; 3,248 in Spotsylvania County; 717 in Fredericksburg; 676 in Caroline County; and 436 in King George County.

The health district’s positivity rate, which measures how many people test positive for the virus among all tests taken, has risen to 9.6 percent. The state’s seven-day average stood at 8.8 percent on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 2,264 cases reported in Culpeper County; 1,559 in Fauquier County; 620 in Orange County; and 450 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 2,023 new cases and 34 new deaths on Thursday for a cumulative total of 244,503 people with confirmed cases and 4,147 deaths associated with COVID-19 since March.

—Scott Shenk

