Rappahannock Area Health District terminates COVID-19 work of 71 contractors

The Rappahannock Area Health District this week notified 71 contractors, hired in 2020 to take on various duties related to COVID-19, that their services are no longer needed—and their employment will end in two weeks.

Many of them had contracts that were supposed to last through next spring or summer. However, contractors realize those arrangements can be broken at any time by employee or employer, said Kara Martin, a Fredericksburg resident and one of those affected.

“It was just kind of blindsiding that we got two weeks’ notice,” she said.

The contractors whose jobs are ending due to a lack of funding have worked in nursing, logistics, communications, outreach and outbreak, said Mary Chamberlin, the health district’s public information officer who’s also losing her job. She responded to The Free Lance–Star’s request for information.

Martin has worked on the outbreak team for Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County schools, notifying nurses and other school workers about ever-changing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When parents questioned guidelines or demanded their children return to school before their quarantine ended, Martin offered school workers guidance on how to deal with the situations—and medical reasons why that wasn’t a good idea.

Others on outbreak teams have worked with long-term care facilities and businesses when they had clusters of illness. Members of outreach teams worked to share information about the virus, and later, the vaccine, in minority communities or areas where people had difficulty accessing resources. Other contractors worked to notify those who’d been exposed to someone who tested positive, early on when contact tracing was being done, or to provide vaccines at community settings.

Emotions always run high when workers get what feels like short shrift from employers. Social media lit up with comments questioning the sudden end of the federal funding and the way the situation was handled.

Martin seemed more than understanding about the possibility that funding had run out, given reports that Congress no longer is replenishing some COVID-19-related monies and that cases had been tapering off—until new subvariants of omicron started making headlines recently.

But Martin also said it would have been nice if she and other team members could have prepared their contacts for what was coming. She was putting together some back-to-school information when her notice came—and she had to tell her school contacts her position was disappearing.

“I almost understand if they staggered us, but to let go of the entire COVID team seems outrageous to me,” Martin said.

It’s not clear who will pick up the work of those whose jobs ended, Chamberlin said.

The notices went out on Monday. The previous Friday, Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, the health district director, left for two-week training as part of his National Guard duty. He notified Dr. Trice Gravatte, health director at the adjacent Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, that he’d be out so Gravatte could cover for him in his absence.

When Chamberlin alerted him that the newspaper was looking for information about the contractors’ termination—and if the same cuts were being made across the state—Gravatte reached out to the Virginia Department of Health in Richmond.

While the decision to terminate the 71 contractors was made specifically by the RAHD leadership, Gravatte said he learned that seven other health districts—of 35 statewide—are experiencing similar issues.

When Gravatte pleaded the case for the RAHD to Richmond officials, he said the state realized “this is a big hit to try to manage” and agreed to allocate funding from a different pot to the Fredericksburg-area health district.

With the additional funding, the RAHD will be able to hire back 19 contractors, Gravatte said. Those who worked with schools, occupational health, long-term care facilities and other aspects of community health will be funded through next year, he said.

Gravatte said the 19 workers who will be offered their old jobs back will be notified on Friday or Monday by the five outside agencies who employ the contractors used by the RAHD.

He also said “it certainly is a jerk” to tell people they’ve lost their jobs because of a lack of money then come back a few days later and say “extra money has been discovered, will you come back to the table?” He said this might be a good time for those involved to determine if they want to proceed in the contracting world—which has its risks—or take advantage of the job market and find something else.

Gravatte couldn’t answer why RAHD officials hadn’t been able to find a partial solution as he’d done in less than two days.

“I do know they have been working hard to maintain services and in the last month, it came crashing down on them that as the invoices were coming in, there was a financial challenge that didn’t seem to have a solution,” Gravatte said. “I understood they labored over it greatly for at least a month and saw no other pathway” but to cut positions.

Gravatte said the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and several other counties, has not had to reduce its contractor workforce.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rappahannock Area Health District has brought on 89 contractors to help with the workload, Gravatte said. The health district covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford and has 77 full-time employees.

While virus numbers have waxed and waned, Chamberlin said the contractors impacted by the announcement “have worked hard and are continuing to work, they’re never without tasks.”

She said she also believes there always will be a need for teams to work with underserved demographics such as Latinos, the homeless and refugees and to partner with faith-based representatives to share public health messages.