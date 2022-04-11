Rappahannock Area Health District to hold free COVID-testing clinics

The Rappahannock Area Health District will offer the first of two free COVID-19 testing clinics this month on Thursday at Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., in Fredericksburg.

PCR tests, which take several days for results, will be offered from 3–4:30 p.m. Registration is recommended but not required at vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=testreg:testingappointments. More information also is available at 540/899-4797.

As the availability of self-test kits has grown, the demand for testing clinics has decreased and the RAHD has scaled back to two testing clinics in April, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district. However, the event will be canceled if at least 15 people haven’t registered by Thursday morning, she said, adding that pre-registrants will get free self-testing kits.

Every home in the United States is eligible for eight free at-home test kits from the government. The kits can be ordered at covid.gov/tests or by calling 800/232-0233.

—Cathy Dyson