Rappahannock Area YMCA rolls out program to promote healthy lifestyle

The one-year Diabetes Prevention program is $129 for Y members and $260 for non-members, but Murdock stressed the Open Doors program is available for anyone that needs and qualifies for financial assistance.

Both programs can be conducted virtually or in-person.

The BPSM is four months long. It is designed to help adults with hypertension lower and manage their blood pressure. It focuses on regulated self-monitoring, individualized support and nutrition education.

In addition to measuring and recording blood pressure at least twice a month, participants are asked to attend two personalized consultations per month as well as a monthly nutrition education seminar.

Participants must be at least 18 years old, have been diagnosed with high blood pressure and not have experienced a recent cardiac event. They also can’t have atrial fibrillation or other arrhythmias and not be at risk for lymphedema.

“It’s known as the silent killer because a lot of times people can walk around with high blood pressure and not even realize they have a problem until they have a problem,” Murdock said. “Our program really does help people manage their symptoms and identify what their triggers are.”